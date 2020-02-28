If you've seen one coho season in Michigan City you've seen, well, one coho season.
I've written something to that effect for over 30 years because the catching is never the same. This season, so far, it has been awesome.
It's never been this good this early. The young salmon arrived after the first cold snap in mid-December and have been biting on the pier, in the harbor and along the lower stretches of Trail Creek for better than two months.
Thousands have been caught. I could name a dozen local fishermen who have caught 100 or more. Dozens more anglers have come and gone daily when the weather cooperated.
A big reason is the lack of ice has allowed anglers access. Normally, the lakefront is locked up for a month or more in winter.
Even then, the coho haven't always been here when winter does break up, which is usually about now. Some years, coho bite great through March, others, it's only good for a fleeting few days after ice out.
Why there were so many coho this winter remains to be seen. The salmon were awfully scrawny, with hordes of skinny 13 and 14-inchers caught early, which may simply mean they were several months early and are now just growing into the typical 16-18 inch March fish.
Or there could be a forage shortage in the open lake (small mouths need small bait fish). Or, hopefully, there is a super abundant crop of coho this year.
There seemed to be plenty of bait fish in the harbor this fall, as hordes of mergansers could be seen diving for little silver fish, which looked like shiners as best I could see with binoculars. At Burns Ditch and harbors to the west, where coho catches have been even better, anglers have regularly found small gizzard shad in coho bellies.
Anyway, here's hoping the coho stick around for another month or so.
Keep in mind it's fishing, as in, while it's been really, really good, as many anglers have been skunked as have caught five-fish limits. Ice and or muddy conditions can shut down the fishing for days at a time.
As for catching, it can be as simple as rigging pan fish tackle with bait and bobber. Beware, however, there often are a few 10-plus pound steel head and brown trout lurking.
A nickel-sized piece of spawn skein or shrimp seem to do a bit better than other baits in dirty water due to their smelliness. Strips of squid, night crawlers, butter worms and wax worms are other staples. Crappie jigs tipped with a bit of any of the above can work best of all in clear water.
Baits set near bottom, either plunked with slip-sinker or set 10 to 12 feet under a bobber seem to do best until the lake starts to warm. Three or four feet beneath a bobber is usually better a few weeks from now.
All sorts of small spinners, spoons and plugs work, too, especially once weather becomes tolerable for casting and reeling. The salmon also become more aggressive as the water temperature climbs.
Tales and Sales
The Hoosier Coho Club Fish Tales and Tackle Sales is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 7 at the DAV Club, 2301 Ohio St., Michigan City.
Plenty of "under-used" fishing equipment will be for sale (and it's not just trolling stuff as plenty of inexpensive inland and shore gear was up for grabs last year).
There is a great speakers list including charter captains Arnie Arredondo, Carl Stopczynski and Mike Schoonveld as well as representatives of Fubar spoons, the MCHS Fishing Club, Amsoil, Yacht Brite and more.
Most importantly, admission is free. Seller's tables rent for $25 (contact Tony at 219 677-0995). Complete information is at www.hoosiercohoclub.org.
Great Catch
A limit of 25 coho and a pile of 60 perch is about as good as you can get, especially in winter. Doug Stremplewski is one of the very few charter captains who fishes the year around on Lake Michigan. Monday's haul came from the Calumet River.
Stremplewski specializes in perch and family fishing, but offers combo trips for coho and lake trout along with the perch. He can be reached at (219) 218-3357 or dougscharters44@yahoo.com.
Lake Michigan Workshop
A free, open-to-the-public Lake Michigan fisheries program, organized by Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall in Michigan City. Topics on the agenda include a first-look at steelhead movement via coded-wire tag returns, perch populations, predator diet and whitefish/cisco competition. For more information, contact Mitch at nzischke@purdue.edu.
Fishing Friendly
Friends of Fishing's annual Winter Rebellion contest is March 7 at the Michigan City harbor.
This is a shore fishing contest with boundaries from the Franklin St. bridge to the lighthouse. Entry is $20 per angler with winner determined by the total weight of their three best fish (salmon, trout and whitefish eligible). Contest time is 5-11 a.m. with registration/weigh-in near the Coast Guard station.
Additionally, entry is free for kids (age 16 and under) and there will be prizes for the youth. For more information, see Friends of Fishing Facebook page or call Randy at (219) 730-1560.
Turkey Banquet
The Galena River chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual fundraising banquet March 21 at Orak Shrine Temple in Michigan City. For more information, contact John Haferkamp at (574) 276-8001. For more information on the national organization, see www.nwtf.org.
