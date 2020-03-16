For many of us, sports has always been an escape, the place to get away from the challenges of daily life.
It brings us together. It breaks down barriers. It excites. It inspires. It heals.
Any of you who went through the horrors of 9/11 remembers how sports helped us respond. Ronan Tynan singing God Bless America. President Bush pumping in a pitch from the mound at Yankees Stadium. Mike Piazza blasting a go-ahead, eighth-inning home run on Sept. 21, the first night of games after the terrorist attacks. The images are eternal.
In the regular old, simple every-day of a week ago that we're now longing for, a game was just a chance to get away from the grind for a few a hours, a day or a weekend.
Now we're faced with a fight from a face-less opponent that has brought our country and parts of the world to a virtual grinding halt in a dizzying span of a handful of days. The difference this time is it has taken down our sports world with it, from youth basketball at the YMCA to professional levels.
Our outlet, our refuge, has been taken away, and there's no idea when we're going to get it back. Each day, the doubt seems to grow and hope seems to diminish as our fractioned country longs for real leadership focused on trying to resolve the health crisis and not blaming it on someone else, politicizing it for egotistical, self-serving ends.
Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio? Paul Simon sang, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you. What's that you say, Mrs. Robinson, Joltin' Joe has left and gone away?
We can't flip on our TVs or scan our phones to find our sports idols. By the way, I stopped using the term heroes in relation to sports in 2001 when it became clear the context was wrong. It's no different now as our heroes today are the people in the medical field helping the sick, as well as the doctors and scientists working to find a cure for the corona virus.
Fans are coming up with creative ways to try to pass the time, but there are only so many lists you can make and old highlights you can watch to fill the void. It's just not the same. I did a fantasy baseball draft Sunday not knowing when/if I'd get the chance to complain about my team's lack of stolen bases.
Most of us gray beards have experienced play stoppages in our major sports, usually the result of labor disputes, at one point in time or another, but it's never been universal.
Well beyond the entertainment void, the trickle down effect is hampering millions. Stadiums close and the average Joes and Janes who live check to check are out of jobs. Businesses that thrive on events like March Madness will be ghost towns the rest of the month, if they're open at all, the cancellation of the NCAA tournament dealing a staggering economic punch to host cities.
I've been in this line of work since I was in college and it's the most surreal professional circumstances I've ever encountered. I sat at my desk working in the office last week literally watching the sports world begin to spiral out of control before my eyes on TV and the Internet, one domino falling after another.
"This virus is certainly unprecedented, the way it's swept the country," Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Bobby Cox said Saturday as the state gymnastics finals were contested in an empty Worthen Arena. "The last 72 hours have been different. Next week will be different, the week after that will be different. A week ago, we were getting ready to start the Big Ten tournament with full crowds, to now the NCAA has suspended all sports for the school year. That's a pretty dramatic change. That's the dynamic we're dealing with."
What do you do when your job revolves around high school sports and the sports are gone? Great question. The stories, locally and nationally, are going to dwindle soon here as we run out of ways to present topics related to the virus. Frankly, it's a little scary. I drove home from Muncie on Saturday night not knowing when I'd next attend an athletic competition. I pray we all come out on the other side the way we were before hell broke loose, but the unknown is a vast shade of gray.
Until then, we'll work to bring you accounts of how this is all affecting our schools, teams, coaches and, most importantly, the kids. Their high school careers are bound by a finite number of competitions, and for seniors involved in spring sports, I hope with all my heart that you will have the opportunity to take the court, field, track or course, whatever the case may be.
If you have thoughts that you'd like to share, I strongly encourage you to reach out to me or, if you prefer, my young colleague Jack Parodi, via our emails or Twitters to let us know so we can chat and put your words into stories about what you're thinking and how you're coping.
While we don't have the games, matches and meets to bond us right now, my wish is that this is another way we can link up our great passion for sports.
So, as the kids say, hit us up!
In the meantime, please be safe, be smart, be with your families, and we hope to see you all again as soon as possible.
