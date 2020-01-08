Bonded by the water

MICHIGAN CITY — The school-day routine for Mira McDaniel has become pretty routine, as in, 'Christian, get up, we're gonna be late! Christian! Wake up! We need to go!'
"I'm the morning bird and he is not," Mira said. "Getting him up in the morning is the hardest thing for me, not leaving him."
Separated by two years at Michigan City High School, Mira, a senior, and Christian, a sophomore, had your average sibling relationship, not distant, but not particularly close.
Then, the sister and brother began swimming and their connection strengthened.
"Swimming definitely helped us get closer," Mira said. "The car rides to practice, we can talk. We can go home and tell our parents about our day, what we did. Our school lives may be separate, but we both share that one thing, our experiences at swimming. At meets, we have somebody really personal to cheer us on. You love your friends, but it's nice to see a family member up there cheering for you."
Mira grew up doing gymnastics at Platinum, spending about seven years in the sport, where she reached Level 7 status. When she decided to give it up, her parents told her she needed to do something to stay active and encouraged her to try swimming.
"Our neighbor, we're really close with the family, and our parents found out (former City state medalist and four-time Notre Dame lettermen Cameron Miller) did swimming," Christian said. "I've always been a big runner. Since first grade, I've done cross country, but I never really had done anything in the winter and they wanted us to do something."
When Mira joined the Piranhas club in seventh grade, she didn't do meets. Actually, she didn't swim competitively until her sophomore year, having tried diving -- often a natural segue for a gymnast -- as a freshman.
"Not having a team, I was the only girl at the time, so I decided to come for more of the team aspect," she said.
Her freshman year, her parents steered Christian, then a seventh grader, into the sport as well.
"It wasn't really my choice at first," he said. "I didn't really want to. Our parents said, 'Mira's doing swimming, she's doing fine with it, you should do it, too.' I tried it out. It took me a few weeks to start to really enjoy it."
In hindsight, Christian is glad it transpired the way it did.
"It makes us closer, we can share the same experiences, we're able to talk about the things we do," he said. "I feel like I knew nothing about her life when she was a freshman and a sophomore."
Last year, the first with both of them in high school, they became teammates, and with most practices and meets coinciding, they spend practically every day together at the pool.
"Christian and Mira are both similar in their outgoing nature," Wolves coach Mel Kovenz said. "Mira is motherly to Christian and of course, Christian is the little brother. Christian pushes himself and is surrounded by teammates for support. When Mira works, she turns scarlet, her whole body, and being a ginger! They even promote an energy level that is infectious. Mira is caring, concerned and pretty upbeat most of the time. Christian has grown so much since starting swimming. It amazes me to see his physical growth, social growth and swimming growth he displayed in his first year and now."
In time, as Christian, a sprinter, matured, he caught up and surpassed Mira, who primarily swims long distances.
"It was going to happen eventually," he said.
It was initially a hard pill for Mira to swallow, but it simply adjusted the competitive dynamic between the two.
"It was probably my sophomore year," she said. "I was like, 'Aw, dang it.' I knew the time was going to come. He's not too bad (about it). He's definitely a lot faster than me now. When we came up, we were together, then he shot past me. When we were the same time, it was pretty competitive, we'd always race. Now we're just competitive with ourselves."
The McDaniels maintain a strong work ethic in the pool while managing a busy schedule outside the water. A Homecoming queen candidate, Mira coaches young gymnasts at Platinum and Christian had the lead role in the school play. The family is also involved in Children's International Summer Village, having gone overseas and hosted kids from other countries.
"It takes a special kind," Kovenz said. "They're pretty well-rounded. The parents are very supportive of the kids. Not all families, though, have all siblings buying into swimming. Some don’t want the work ethic, some are avid participants in a different sport, or some are not athletically inclined. Christian is a light saber instructor to Luke (Heitmann) and a few others. I think even his mom knows his moves. He's quite active. It sometime cuts into training. He is catching up on the conditioning."
Having seen Mira mature as a swimmer and person strikes a sentimental chord with Kovenz.
"Mira and I often hold conversations on an intellectual level that is different from others, and she is quite emotional in her swimming," he said. "Watching her and a few others over the last six years start as freshmen, become social, (join) clubs, makes me feel older then normal."
Like with Mira and Christian, Kovenz wonders what it'll be like for them next year as Mira heads off to college at IU.
"That's going to be the hardest part," Christian said.
Mira's already thinking ahead, knowing she'll be on Eastern time there and will already be up and about when she can text Christian.
"It's perfect," she said. "I think it's just going to be like the little things. In the beginning, I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy I don't have to wake my brother up, deal with him.' At the same time, I think I'll be sad I don't get to watch his meets, to see how he's doing, I like that, but my time here at the pool is ending. I'll be able to still talk to him about how he's doing."
