CEDAR LAKE — A half-minute into the second quarter of New Prairie's 65-44 sectional win over Wheeler on Tuesday night, Bearcats guard Cole Kostbade caught a pass in the lane, converting it into a layup.
It was the first field goal and points of the game for Wheeler, following an electric 15-0 Cougar run to open up the game. Junior forward Braydon Flagg was at the center of the spurt and New Prairie's success all night long, totaling 18 points in the game — 16 of them in the first half alone.
Whether it were spotting up past the 3-point arc and nailing open catch-and-shoot opportunities, or coming off ball-screens to hit open mid-range jumpers, Flagg's silky-smooth left-handed jump-shot was on point from start to finish. He contributed in a multitude of other ways as well, finding open teammates when he was covered for a team-leading four assists and controlling the boards with four rebounds. He also added two steals to his stat line in the first-round victory.
The Cougars had to rely on Flagg's offense early on with senior point guard Chase Ketterer in foul trouble and senior forward Evan Foerg sidelined for the game due to a minor injury. Flagg responded with as efficient a scoring night as one could ask for, going 7-for-13 from the field, including 2-of-6 beyond the arc. Making the start in place of Foerg was senior guard Derek Daniels. Known for his energy on both sides of the ball coming off the bench all year for New Prairie, Daniels did just that in a starting role. He hustled for a pair of offensive rebounds, drained a triple and played tough-nosed on-ball defense throughout.
His energy on defense may very well have rubbed off on the rest of his teammates in this one, as the Cougars' game plan of trapping guards up high and creating havoc early in possessions worked to a tee. They got up big early because of that, allowing them to slow the game down into the half court where they thrive.
Senior forward Devin Szalay provided some valuable minutes off the bench for New Prairie, showcasing some quality effort on both offense and defense. He grabbed 10 rebounds on the night, helping the Cougars maintain a healthy advantage in that category. Four of Szalay's rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, where he quickly turned a trio of them into second-chance baskets.
New Prairie will square off with River Forest at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday night in a Hanover Central Sectional semifinal. The winner will go on to play the winner of Friday's earlier matchup between the host Wildcats and Knox.
