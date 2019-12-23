Wolves dive well
Sarah Weber and Josiah Miller each placed third for Michigan City in Saturday's Warsaw Diving Invitational. Miller carded a 342.9 total while Weber posted a 332.15. The Wolves' Peter Gondeck (332.7) finished fourth.
Westville whacks Washington
Nicole Albers' 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals led Westville to a 61-36 Porter County Conference girls basketball victory over Washington Township Friday. Sarah and Grace Weston each reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, with Grace delivering seven assists.
NP girls clobber Clay
A 29-10 second quarter carried the New Prairie girls basketball team to a 70-54 win over South Bend Clay on Friday. Jordan Winters poured in 21 points to top four Cougars in double figures. The others were Maddie McSurley (15), Eva Dodds (15) and Allison Pavlick (13).
LP falls to Adams, knocks off Knox
South Bend Adams used a 19-6 second quarter to pull away from La Porte for a 68-47 boys basketball victory Friday. Grant Ott-Large (15 points) and Grant Greshman (10) paced the Slicers, who rebounded by blasting Knox 74-44 on Saturday. Grant Ott-Large led LP (4-3) with 19 points. Gresham added 12 while Zach Bragg, Garrott Ott-Large, and Ethan Osowski added 10, nine, and nine respectively.
Tigers girls get topped by O-D
LaCrosse’s girls basketball team fell 51-46 to visiting Oregon-Davis on Saturday night. Jersie Bartels guided the Tigers (5-9) with 16 points, and Morgan Wozniak netted 14. Mercedes Rhodes posted 21 points for the Bobcats (10-2), and Jayden Worthington followed with 12. Katie Sauer added 10. LaCrosse trailed 19-16 at half and got outscored 21-17 in the third period.
NP's Szymanski posts 4th, NP girls 4th
New Prairie diver Nolan Szymanski finished fourth out of 11 divers with a score 369.65 points in Saturday's South Bend Washington Winter Invite. Maconaquah's Vinny Rooker won the title (525.95). On the girls side, NP tallied fourth as a team (641.85), as Savanah Keldsen placed eighth (336.45) and Isabel Hojnacki ninth (305.40).
Marquette fades late
Marquette's boys basketball team took a 52-50 edge into the fourth quarter but managed just nine points the rest of the way in falling 68-61 at South Bend Career Academy on Saturday night. The Blazers outscored Career Academy 42-26 in the first and third quarters, but the Trailblazers returned the favor to the tune of a 42-19 margin in the even-numbered periods to win. Marquette drained eight 3-pointers, three each by Brit Harris and Gary Lewis, who led the Blazers in scoring with 15 points while fellow freshman Jason Kobe contributed 14. Harris followed with 13 and Jake Tarnow tallied 12.
Big SC rally falls short
Down 56-43 after three quarters, South Central’s girls basketball team rallied with 32 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn't quite enough in a 76-75 loss at Oregon-Davis on Friday. Delanie Gale poured in 35 points, including six 3-pointers for the Satellites (8-4), and Faith Biggs netted 13, including three treys. Abbie Tomblin added 12 points, and Amber Wolf followed with 11. Mercedes Rhodes racked up 31 points for O-D (11-2), including four 3-pointers, while Katie Sauer scored 19 and Jayden Worthington 16. The teams combined for 17 triples, nine by S.C.
WT bests Westville
Deemeco McCoy scored 20 points and Daijon Reddix notched 17 but the pair got little help in Westville's 54-43 boys basketball loss at Washington Township on Saturday. Tyler Hachey (17) and Austin Darnell (14) topped the Senators. McCoy nabbed six rebounds, while Jace Woods picked up four assists and four steals.
Blue Blazers sweep Slicers
La Porte fell 127-49 to visiting Elkhart Central in boys swimming Saturday. Freshmen Grant Olson, Gage Lane, Ben Kish and Maxwell Unger all had personal bests with Unger dropping 42 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle. Joe Bartoszewicz, swimming the 100 backstroke for the first time, finished second (1:10.89). Jaden Millard improved by 15 seconds in the 100 breaststroke. The Slicers girls fell 97-89. No individual results were provided.
