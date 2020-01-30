RRSN to air MC sectional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Tuesday’s La Porte-South Bend Adams and Michigan City-Mishawaka girls basketball games in the Class 4A Michigan City Sectional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com. RRSN will also air Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Feb. 18. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium. Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Westville baseball signups
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player. Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand. New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original. For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
City sweeps senior night
Michigan City won its senior night swim meets Wednesday, defeating Highland 108-47 (boys) and 91-71 (girls). Connor Baker (50 freestyle, 23.57; 100 backstroke, 56.87), Elliott Jasicki (200 free, 2:01.2; 500 free, 5:29.14), Sela VanBuskirk (50 free, 25.61; 100 free, 58.77) and Emma Heitmann (200 individual medley, 2:41.12; 100 butterfly, 1:07.29) all won two individual events. Peter Gondeck topped teammate Josiah Miller to take diving with 245.55 points, while Sarah Weber captured the girls event, scoring 233.9. Other firsts went to: Haddy Achy (200 IM, 2:25.55); Jayson Kempf (100 fly, 1:07.27); and Luke Heitmann (100 free, 52.75). Emma Heitmann and VanBuskirk teamed with Dania Duenas and Valeria Saavedra to capture the 200 free relay (1:52.6), while the 400 free group of Mira McDaniel, Makayla Gleason, Emily Gross and Amani Baydoun led the way in 4:44.88. Achy, Jasicki, Luke Heitmann and Baker joined to pick up the top spot in the boys 400 free relay (3:38.51). Seniors honored were Jasicki, Duenas, Baker, McDaniel and Gondeck.
College football assistant resigns following Hitler comment
ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A newly hired coach for a college football team in western Michigan resigned Thursday following his suspension for referring to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler as a “great leader.”
“Morris Berger and Grand Valley State have reached a mutual agreement regarding his position as offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State University,” the university said on its website. “Berger has resigned and the university has accepted it with immediate effect.”
Grand Valley State is in Allendale, west of Grand Rapids.
The school announced the former offensive coordinator’s hiring last week, but during a Jan. 23 interview with the university’s newspaper, The Lanthorn, Berger was asked which three historical figures he would like to have dinner with.
“This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” Berger told the student journalist. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second to none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”
Berger also said he would like to meet President John F. Kennedy because of “his experience with the country and being that he was a good president and everything.” Christopher Columbus was his third choice due to “the ability to go on the journey he was on ... into the unknown,” Berger said.
Berger was suspended Monday. In the school’s statement Thursday, he said he is “disappointed” to not get the opportunity to help the team’s players in 2020.
He added that he didn’t want to be a “distraction to these kids, this great university” or head football coach Matt Mitchell “as they begin preparations for the upcoming season.”
Days after Berger’s comments were published last week in the online article, The Lanthorn editor-in-chief Nick Moran told MLive.com Thursday that an athletics department official pressured the sports editor to remove the Hitler references.
The student sports editor “reflexively” complied and removed the comments, said Moran, who declined to name the official. The Hitler references were restored the next day.
Berger joined Grand Valley State after spending a season as Texas State’s tight ends coach. Berger also spent time on the football staff at Oklahoma State.
Berger holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in educational psychology, according to the athletic department website.
