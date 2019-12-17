Westons lead the way

WESTVILLE — Whenever Westville sophomore guard Grace Weston makes a free throw, the Blackhawks' cheerleaders clap twice and chant, "Woo, Grace!" Her sister, senior forward Sarah Weston, chants right along with them.
The two combined for 36 points on the night, going 12-of-13 from the free throw line and 4-for-9 beyond the 3-point arc in Westville's 51-36 win over Boone Grove Tuesday night.
"We're kind of used to each of us scoring a lot each game," Sarah said. "We know we have to put up a good amount of points for us to win and we like knowing we have to perform."
She had 11 of her 19 points in the third quarter alone, knocking down a pair of triples and converting on a three-point play that was set up by her sister. Sarah's and-one came after catching a pass from Grace. She took the ball, hesitated to her left to get the defender off balance and quickly drove into the left lane and finished through contact.
It's a move the Wolves saw one possession prior. But then, it was Grace using the same move. It's almost like the two are related or something.
Whether it be shooting free throws with one another or training with their uncle and current Westville coach John Marshall, the Westons have grown up around the game of basketball their entire lives.
Last year was the duo's first year sharing the high school court together — when Grace was a freshman and Sarah a junior — and this year marks the first time the two are now coached by Marshall at this high a level.
The relationship between the three of them has always been close, making for a seamless transition after Marshall was hired as Westville's coach shortly before the season began.
"He's made it so easy for all of us," Sarah said. "It was really nice that he's known my sister and me for a while now. He knows our strengths and weaknesses. He really listens to the whole team, too. He's not just going to be that kind of coach to try and make us play his way. If that doesn't work, he'll listen to us so he can figure out what'll make us succeed."
Marshall knows his team isn't the tallest in the area by any means, with Sarah being his tallest player at 5-foot-7. But by listening to his players and having an open dialogue with them, he figures out the best ways to game plan for certain teams. It's worked about as well as he could have hoped, as the Blackhawks sit at 12-1 so far this year.
"We weren't creating many mismatches in the first half tonight," Marshall said. "(Boone Grove) is talented in the post and plays a lot through their players down low. They're a big team, but I knew if we could up the tempo and keep running up and down the court, we'd be able to use our athleticism to run away with this one. It worked really well in the second half, but we still missed a lot of open shots. We should've won by 25 or something."
Marshall's squad faces arguably its two toughest tests in its next two games, as the Blackhawks will square off with a ranked Morgan Township team Friday night on the road, followed by a home game Saturday against a long, athletic, skilled Merrillville unit.
"This weekend, we're really going to see what we're made of," Marshall said. "Those are as good of teams as any that we'll see all year. We're 12-1 right now, but we really haven't faced any teams of their caliber yet. Our upcoming games are going to let us know where we're at right now. I'm excited."
Westville 51, Boone Grove 36
Sarah and Grace Weston combined for 36 points.
