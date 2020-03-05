MICHIGAN CITY – It took a big-time fourth quarter by Evan Bush to rally Michigan City from a 10-point deficit and down South Bend Adams 73-68 when the teams met back on Feb. 8.
Wolves coach Tom Wells hopes it doesn’t require the same dramatics to get past the Class 4A No. 10 Eagles in tonight’s La Porte Sectional semifinals. The task of beating them again, he knows, will be tough enough under any circumstances.
“It’s a lot like looking in the mirror,” Wells said. “They’ll chuck it around a little bit. They’re like us because they can turn you over. I bet they had 10 points in runouts, live ball turnovers. They’re very similar to us, other than their bigs are just a little bigger and a little stronger. They’re a little more post-oriented than we are. They have the quickness to break you down and make the little dump passes to post players.”
Even Bush scored 15 points in the final eight minutes as the Wolves put up 30 in the period to hand Adams (21-3) its most recent loss.
“Evan was downright special,” Wells said. “It didn’t stand out as a game we got hot. The fourth quarter was the difference. It was the same (Wednesday) night. La Porte zoned us and Evan had a lot of high-post touched, 12- to 16-foot turnaround jumpers, he just didn’t shoot it well. It was the exact opposite of the Adams game, when he knocked down every one of them. I told him didn’t take bad shots, they just didn’t go in.”
The Wolves junior will be ready for more of the same tonight if Adams gives City the same 2-3 zone look that he excelled against the last time.
“I remember, at the start of the game, I didn’t come out so good,” Bush said. “After halftime, I was thinking to myself, I’ve got to bring it. I didn’t want to lose the game. My teammates were giving me the ball, That (high post) spot’s always open (in that zone).”
Dez Hawkins poured in 25 in the game, while the Eagles’ Lynn King put up 24.
“They only had two 3s against us,” Wells said. “I don’t know if they can beat you out there. We talked about wanting to zone them a lot. We worked on zone all (that) week, but because they were a sectional opponent, I said, let’s not use it if we don’t have to do, and I never really felt like we had to. Now we’re going in thinking we’re going to do it a lot.”
Given Adams’ edge in bulk, Wells thinks interior production, both scoring and rebounding, will determine the outcome.
“I would say at the end of the night, it’s a matter of how many baskets are scored inside the paint, at point blank range, whether it’s a post touch, a breakdown off the dribble, in transition, getting a runout,” he said.
Looking back on City’s wins, the Adams victory, at this point, was its biggest, given the caliber of the opponent. It would be a notch bigger tonight, given the stakes.
“If we play well on offense and defense, we should be good, but we’ll never underestimate a team,” Bush said. “It’s the tournament, everybody plays different.”
