RRSN airing MC sectional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Friday’s semifinals in the Class 4A Michigan City Sectional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com. RRSN will also air Saturday’s championship.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Feb. 18. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Westville baseball signups
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player. Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand.
New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original. For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
Hall of Fame voter who snubbed Jeter keeps ballot private
NEW YORK (AP) — The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain. Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected along with slugger Larry Walker. They will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26 along with catcher Ted Simmons and late players’ association head Marvin Miller, who were elected by the modern era committee in November.
Arbitrator rules union didn’t prove Bryant case vs Cubs
NEW YORK (AP)— Arbitrator Mark Irvings issued his decision Tuesday to deny the grievance filed by Cubs star Kris Bryant, ruling the players’ association did not prove Chicago’s reasons for holding the third baseman in the minors at the start of the 2015 season were a pretext to push back his eligibility for free agency.
The text of Irvings’ decision was not made public but its reasoning was described to The Associated Press by a person who had read it. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the release of the text had not been authorized.
Bryant hit .425 with nine homers in 40 at-bats during spring training in 2015. He started the season at Triple-A Iowa, where he batted .321 with three homers in seven games.
He made his major league debut on April 17, 2015, and the timing left him able to accrue 171 days of major league service that season, one day shy of a full year of service. That pushed back his free-agent eligibility by one year, until after the 2021 season. Irvings did not decide whether teams have the right to manipulate service time, the person said, leaving the theoretical possibility that a different player with different facts could prevail in another grievance. Irvings also ruled the parties have a duty of good faith in their conduct under the labor contract, the person said.
NBA changing 3-point contest format at All-Star
CHICAGO (AP) — person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA is changing the format to this season’s 3-point contest at All-Star Saturday by adding a pair of deep shots that will be worth three points apiece.
That change means each round will now be a total of 27 shots instead of 25, and competitors will now get 70 seconds to finish their shots instead of the customary 60. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA was scheduled to announce the changes along with the rest of the All-Star Saturday lineup later Tuesday night.
The two additional shots will come from six feet beyond the 3-point line, between the racks located on the wings and the one at the top of the key. Those shots – only one from each spot called the MTN DEW Zone – will be taken with a special green ball.
