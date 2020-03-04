Local girls honored
Michigan City’s Trinity Thompson has been named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass Supreme 15 team, while South Central’s Amber Wolf has been selected to the Small School All-State team. La Porte’s Nyla Asad and Ryin Ott received Honorable Mention on the Senior and Underclass teams, respectively, as did Marquette’s Ally McConnell for the Small School Senior team.
Lions Club golf outing May 22
Six La Porte County Lions Clubs are sponsoring their 14th golf scramble May 22 at Beechwood Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins at noon with a shotgun start. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., with chipping and putting contests, 50/50 and a light lunch before the scramble begins. Dinner will follow the golf, with team awards and one drink included. Cost is $75 per person, $300 each team, which includes lunch, golf, cart, dinner, team and individual awards and goodie bags. There is a limit of 144 golfers. The entry form can be downloaded at www.rollingprairielions.org, from Beechwood Golf Course or any Lion. For more information, contact Lion Brian Pagels at 219-229-9398. Participating Lions Clubs are La Porte, Maple City, Michigan City, Michiana, Mill Creek Community and Rolling Prairie. Lions projects include Eyeglass Assistance Program, Reins of Life, Deserving Childrens Shopping Tour, Senior Luncheons, Lions Alert, Food Baskets, Community Cleanups, Bicycle Tours, Peace Poster Contest, Scholarships, Cancer Research, Leader Dog for the Blind, Indiana School for the Blind, Eye and Tissue Band, Speech and Hearing and Diabetes Awareness.
Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18. Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome. Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, beverages and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features. The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range. For more info or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be held May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team. The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium. Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com or by text at (219) 877-4290. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number. Memphis’ NCAA case goes to independent investigation arm NEW YORK (AP) – Memphis’ NCAA case involving the recruitment of star basketball player James Wiseman will go through the association’s new independent investigation arm. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the school’s request to have the infraction case resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process had been granted. Memphis issued a statement saying the university had been made aware that the case had been referred to the new independent investigation arm. “The University is committed to compliance with NCAA regulations and will continue to fully cooperate within this process, which includes withholding any further comment until the process is complete,” the statement said. The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games early this season because the former five-star recruit’s family received $11,500 from former Memphis player and current Tigers coach Hardaway to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. Although Hardaway wasn’t Memphis’ coach at the time, the NCAA ruled that the payment wasn’t allowed because he was a booster for the program. The former NBA All-Star gave $1 million in 2008 to his alma mater for the university’s sports hall of fame. After the NCAA ruled that Wiseman needed to sit out 12 games and donate $11,500 to charity to regain his college eligibility, he left Memphis in December. The IARP was created last year to handle some high-profile cases involving potentially serious infractions and is made up of investigators, advocates and decision-makers with no direct ties to NCAA member schools. Creating a new process for dealing with some infractions cases was one of several recommendations made in 2018 by the Rice Commission on college basketball. The commission, created in response to an FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting, concluded that the NCAA’s existing investigation and enforcement structure was rife with potential and perceived conflicts of interest. ——— More AP college basketball:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball
