WESTVILLE — Every successful basketball team needs its Draymond Green: An X-factor player who takes pride in their defense, has a high-basketball IQ, and can play all five positions on the court.
Senior Peyton Rodgers is just that for Westville girls basketball. She heavily impacts each game for the Blackhawks, even though the box score may not suggest as much.
That’s just how Rodgers wants things though. She knows she won’t typically be Westville’s highest scorer, with Sarah and Grace Weston taking over on the offensive end. The two dynamic scoring sisters relieve the pressure off Rodgers on the offensive end so she can put more energy into her favorite parts of the game: defense and rebounding.
“Honestly, my favorite part of basketball is the defensive side of it,” Rodgers said. “Like, stealing the ball and playing really aggressive defense is so much fun for me. I’m an aggressive person and kind of like whacking people a bit. It’s definitely because I grew up with a twin brother and a younger brother who are both bigger than me.”
While Rodgers focuses mainly on her defense, she does lead the Blackhawks in field goal percentage, shooting at a 44 percent clip. She’s only led the team in scoring twice this year, however. The first coming in its 66-42 win over Whiting (19 points, 8-of-12 field goals) and the next in a 67-27 blowout of 21st Century Charter (20 points, 9-of-18 field goals).
“Sometimes the game plan just calls for her to score,” Westville coach John Marshall said. “If someone’s smaller than her in the post or bigger and slower than her up top where she can run around them, we’re going to take advantage of that.”
One would think one of those two performances would be Rodgers’ highlights of the year, but they weren’t even mentioned when she was asked about the game she’s most proud of her senior year. The instant she immediately came up with was a six-point, seven-rebound performance against Merrillville in early January.
The Blackhawks are already as undersized team as any in the area, making their matchup with a Pirates team that boasts multiple 6-footers even more difficult. But Rodgers dug deep, worked hard down low and led Westville in rebounding, despite her 5-foot-5 stature. Only one player out-rebounded Rodgers the entire game, proving height isn’t everything in getting boards. Her fearlessness and willingness to body up larger players was evident as ever, making that game her proudest performance of the year.
“One of my favorite games, individually, was definitely the Merrillville game,” Rodgers said. “Since they’re so tall and I’m not that big whatsoever, I feel like that was one of my best accomplishments. Especially since in that game, obviously I wasn’t the leading scorer. But getting those rebounds was a big help to my team in getting the ball back and down the court to help everyone else score.”
When playing against some of the more talented teams in the area like Merrillville, Marshall looks to reliable and consistent players to carry out his game plan. With how undersized his team is compared to most, relying on smart, team-first players like Rodgers makes his job a little bit easier.
“She’s very smart,” Marshall said. “She understands everything about the offense and defense. She doesn’t even have to think about it out there; she already knows what to do in every situation. I can put Peyton anywhere and I don’t have to worry about her. I know she’ll do a good job no matter what.”
By being the sound player Marshall can rely on in all situations, Rodgers tends to lead her teammates by example. While a senior, she’s not one of the more vocal players. But she doesn’t need to be. The Weston sisters take control of that.
That doesn’t mean Rodgers’ teammates don’t listen to her when she does choose to speak up. Her words hold great weight, forcing everyone to focus up when she talks.
“She just always kind of does her thing,” Marshall said. “She’s not vocal, but when she does say something, everyone’s ears perk up. Grace and Sarah typically are the two vocal ones, but when Peyton says something, everyone listens. She’s a leader, but more of a quiet leader.”
Rodgers may not be the first, second or even third person people notice when watching Westville (14-6), which is one win away from a school record, She’s not making flashy passes like Grace or leading the team in scoring like Sarah. But that’s not her game.
Rodgers makes her impact felt by doing all the little things at a high level, excelling at all five positions on both sides of the ball. Every team needs a selfless player like her to complement their scorers.
“We’re really lucky to have someone as reliable as her out there,” Marshall said. “She does all the little things right. You never have to worry about Peyton.”
