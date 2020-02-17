MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Francis at Long Island;4 p.m.;ESPNU

Davidson at St. Joseph's;5:30 p.m.;CBSSN

Illinois at Penn State;5:30 p.m.;FS1

Vanderbilt at Tennessee;5:30 p.m.;SECN

Purdue at Wisconsin;6 p.m.;ESPN

Oklahoma State at West Virginia;6 p.m.;ESPN2

Arkansas at Florida;6 p.m.;ESPNU

Pittsburgh at Florida State;7 p.m.;ACCN

Northwestern at Maryland;7 p.m.;BTN

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth;7:30 p.m.;CBSSN

Creighton at Marquette;7:30 p.m.;FS1

Mississippi at Missouri;7:30 p.m.;SECN

Kentucky at Louisiana State;8 p.m.;ESPN

Baylor at Oklahoma;8 p.m.;ESPN2

Nevada at New Mexico;8 p.m.;ESPNU

Colorado State at Nevada (Las Vegas);9:30 p.m.;CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

U.S. at Arizona;8 p.m.;PAC-12N

NHL HOCKEY

Toronto at Pittsburgh;6 p.m.;NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Atlético Madrid, Round of 16;2 p.m.;TNT

CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Portmore United, Round of 16;7 p.m.;FS2

CONCACAF Champions League: Los Angeles FC at León, Round of 16;9 p.m.;FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA - Early Rounds;2 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA - Early Rounds;5 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP;4 p.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA - Early Rounds;4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA - Early Rounds;5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS

Email: jparodi@thenewsdispatch.com

Twitter: @jack_parodi

