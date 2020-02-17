MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Francis at Long Island;4 p.m.;ESPNU
Davidson at St. Joseph's;5:30 p.m.;CBSSN
Illinois at Penn State;5:30 p.m.;FS1
Vanderbilt at Tennessee;5:30 p.m.;SECN
Purdue at Wisconsin;6 p.m.;ESPN
Oklahoma State at West Virginia;6 p.m.;ESPN2
Arkansas at Florida;6 p.m.;ESPNU
Pittsburgh at Florida State;7 p.m.;ACCN
Northwestern at Maryland;7 p.m.;BTN
Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth;7:30 p.m.;CBSSN
Creighton at Marquette;7:30 p.m.;FS1
Mississippi at Missouri;7:30 p.m.;SECN
Kentucky at Louisiana State;8 p.m.;ESPN
Baylor at Oklahoma;8 p.m.;ESPN2
Nevada at New Mexico;8 p.m.;ESPNU
Colorado State at Nevada (Las Vegas);9:30 p.m.;CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
U.S. at Arizona;8 p.m.;PAC-12N
NHL HOCKEY
Toronto at Pittsburgh;6 p.m.;NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Atlético Madrid, Round of 16;2 p.m.;TNT
CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Portmore United, Round of 16;7 p.m.;FS2
CONCACAF Champions League: Los Angeles FC at León, Round of 16;9 p.m.;FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA - Early Rounds;2 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA - Early Rounds;5 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP;4 p.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA - Early Rounds;4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA - Early Rounds;5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS
