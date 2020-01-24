HEBRON -- Its best player already hobbled by an ankle injury, Westville faced a deep deficit late in the third quarter of Thursday's Porter County Conference tournament quarterfinal with Washington Township.
Struggling to generate offense since taking a six-point lead early in the second period, the Blackhawks took another hit when Josh DeChantal pulled up gimpy, hopping off the floor on one foot. not to return.
"The way he plays, he was shooting at angles he doesn't normally shoot," Westville coach Drew Eubank said. "We lose those edges in all facets of his game."
DeChantal mustered just three points and there was far from enough offense to go around as the Senators pulled away for a 63-41 win.
"We missed a lot of shots we should make," Eubank said. "We have good shooters. We had good shots. We just didn't make shots, then it just snowballed. We start forcing stuff and that didn't fall either."
The Blackhawks (5-8) did clip a 21-point deficit down to at 49-37 on a Jace Woods' four-point play to provide a glimmer of hope, only to hit the scoring wall again.
"I thought our full-court press sped them up," Washington coach Scott Bowersock said. "If we didn't get turnovers, we were able to force quick shots, catch them out of position and get some easy transition points. We rebounded well for the most part, a lot of one and dones. We missed a lot of shots in the first half, shots we typically hit, shots we want to take in a game. I knew coming in we'd probably be nervous. A lot of our kids were playing in their first PCC tourney, but they never wavered. They battled through it and as we got the lead, we gained some confidence."
Washington took 3:46 to get its first point and found itself down 10-3 after a seven-point run by Westville's Javon France. Following a DeChantal free throw that made it 16-10, the Blackhawks went over five minutes without scoring, a Deemeco McCoy putback before the buzzer ending a string of 16 Senators points.
"We did a good job early of getting out and going, but I thought we slowed down a little bit," Eubank said. "I don't know if we got tired, but we stopped running and they were able to set up in their half-court defense. Once they did that, we didn't set good screens, we were't moving well and we weren't getting good looks."
The Senators bested the Blackhawks for the second time this season, winning 54-43 on Dec. 21.
Washington (7-4) will meet South Central (5-7) in Saturday's second semifinal, following defending champion Kouts and Morgan Township.
"We're still a work in progress," Bowersock said. "We haven't really played a complete game. When we do, we can be a very good team."
