VU baseball opener postponed
Frigid temperatures are in the forecast for Friday in Bowling Green, Ky., so the start of the season-opening Valparaiso-Bowling Green baseball series will be pushed back to Saturday. The three games between the teams will be held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with all beginning at 1 p.m. Live stats will be available and Sunday’s game will have a video stream via Facebook Live. Freshman Kyle Schmack (South Central) is a projected starter for the Crusaders at first base.
RRSN airing LP regional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Saturday’s Class 4A La Porte Girls Basketball Regional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com with video. The broadcast begins at 9:30 a.m. Crown Point and Penn meet at 10 a.m., followed by La Porte versus Munster at roughly noon. RRSN will also air Saturday’s championship at 7. All three games will have video.
LP selling regional tickets
Tickets for Saturday’s girls basketball regional at La Porte High School are on sale in the Athletics office all week during the school day. Individual session tickets are $8 and a full tournament ticket is $10. Slicers fans are encouraged to use the F Street lot, enter at Door 23, and adhere to the designated seating areas reserved for La Porte supporters. Penn and Crown Point will play at 10 a.m. followed by the Slicers and Munster at about noon. The championship is at 7 p.m.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Tuesday. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams.
Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway Gift Card on the scratch card.
The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
Cavemen club Cougars
Mishawaka outscored New Prairie 36-22 in the second half to pull away for a 58-44 boys basketball victory Tuesday. Evan Foerg’s nine points topped the Cougars (9-9).
Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in cemetery
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday in a cemetery near the family’s Southern California home, according to death certificates.
Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar features meticulous landscaping, open courtyards and fountains that “express the joy of living,” according to its website. Actor John Wayne, who died in 1979, also is buried there.
The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The retired basketball superstar, his daughter and the other victims will be honored at a Feb. 24 public memorial at Staples Center, where Bryant starred for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna, whose team was coached by her father.
It’s not yet known what caused the crash of the helicopter that was taking the Bryants and the others to a youth basketball tournament.
A report by the National Transportation Safety Board issued last week stated there weren’t any signs of engine failure from the wreckage recovered from the crash site in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles.
The pilot, Ara Zobayan, had nearly navigated the helicopter out of blinding clouds when it turned and plunged into the mountainside.
Trump expected to attend Daytona 500 on Sunday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daytona International Speedway is going to be a little more crowded than usual for the annual Daytona 500 on Sunday.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday indicating that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the NASCAR race. The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race – a restriction put in place for presidential visits.
Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House didn’t confirm his attendance at the race.
Trump last year praised retired driver Mario Andretti, reminiscing about a ride Andretti gave him in a race car for his reality show “The Apprentice.”
“I said, ‘Mario, get me out of here. I want to get out of this car,’” Trump recalled. “We went so fast. We literally – we covered four blocks in like a second.”
