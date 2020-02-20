La PORTE — It's an opportunity Tyson Nisley has been relishing his entire career.
While his emotions are running high, the La Porte senior wrestler is looking to manage his feelings at the coveted state finals tonight in Indianapolis.
He hopes that will help him thrive the most.
“I'm not trying to think too much about it,” Nisley said. “I've been worrying about it a little bit. I'm trying to get all the nervous feelings out right now, instead of trying to suppress them. If I get all those emotions out now, it'll be easier for me to block them out once it's time to wrestle.”
In the offseason, Nisley participated in about 12 tournaments and traveled throughout the nation, from Disney World in Florida to the area surrounding La Porte.
Veteran Slicers coach Louie Kuzdas is certainly elated to see Nisley reach the pinnacle of Indiana prep wrestling.
“As a coach, you always want to bring a handful of kids down to the state finals,” Kuzdas said. “To get one every year, one or two, or however that works out, it's gratifying for me, and the team, and the program, and the school. It's a positive and that's what we try and base a lot of our expectations around.”
The 138-pounder Nisley (43-5) faces Indianapolis Cathedral's Logan Bailey (36-2) in his opening-round match.
If Nisley wins, he'll advance to Saturday. The competition resumes at 8:30 a.m. with the quarterfinals and semifinals. The consolations are at 4 p.m., while the championships take place at 6:30. All matches are at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Nisley believes increasing the tempo will be crucial at state.
“Just keeping my pace up, wrestling hard,” he said. “This past few weeks I've been wrestling the hardest I possibly could. I want to switch more from a survive mindset to kind of pushing the pace mindset.”
How will Nisley accomplish that objective?
"It's just kind of learning to be comfortable being uncomfortable," he added. "A lot of times you're thinking too much, thinking, 'Oh man, this sucks. I'm tired right now.' You've got to embrace it."
Nisley has attended every wrestling state finals since he was a freshman, so that experience could benefit him. He's pretty familiar with how everything works and the surroundings.
“It'll probably be a much different atmosphere when I'm down there,” he said. “But I kind of know what's going on, more than some other people might.
"It may not help me too much, but I'm prepared for anything."
Nisley changed weight classes at Mishawaka's Al Smith Invitational in late December, dropping from the 145-pound weight class down to 138.
Kuzdas said Nisley adjusted well to the weight-class change.
"I know it was a little bit taxing on him," Kuzdas added. "But now, he's been doing it for a while."
To qualify for state, Nisley registered third in the East Chicago Central Semistate last Saturday, punching his state ticket after a 12-3 victory over Portage’s Alex Cornejo in the quarterfinals.
Kuzdas recognized the significance of Nisley's offseason regimen as pivotal, primarily allowing him to make state.
“His offseason work last year set him up to win that round he needed to win,” Kuzdas said. "When he goes to offseason stuff, he's traveling around and he's wrestling elite kids at different tournaments, big tournaments. He's going to the wrestling rooms where he's meeting some of the upper-level kids. So he challenged himself earlier and knew what it took to get to that level. Now we're to that point where he surpassed that and we're ready to go a little bit further.”
At the same time, Nisley's making it clear that he's not just happy to be at the state finals.
“I'm practicing every practice like it's my last one,” he said. “Technically Thursday was my last practice, but I'm practicing with the mindset of, 'I don't have a lot of time. I've got to make everything count.'”
He added it would be understandably special to possibly excel at state.
“It'd mean a lot,” Nisley said. “In the future and just right now, seeing myself succeed would be really cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.