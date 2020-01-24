Boys Basketball

South Central vs. Washington Township at Hebron, approx. 12:30 p.m.

New Prairie in Bi-County tournament at LaVille, TBD (8 p.m. if NP won Friday)

Girls Basketball

South Bend St. Joseph at Marquette, noon

South Bend Riley at La Porte, noon (varsity only)

Loyola Academy (Ill.) at Michigan City, approx. 2 p.m.

PCC tournament championship at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Boys/Girls Swimming

New Prairie at Mishawaka Diving Invite, 8 a.m.

Warsaw at La Porte, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

La Porte at Culver Academies Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

