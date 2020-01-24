Boys Basketball
South Central vs. Washington Township at Hebron, approx. 12:30 p.m.
New Prairie in Bi-County tournament at LaVille, TBD (8 p.m. if NP won Friday)
Girls Basketball
South Bend St. Joseph at Marquette, noon
South Bend Riley at La Porte, noon (varsity only)
Loyola Academy (Ill.) at Michigan City, approx. 2 p.m.
PCC tournament championship at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Boys/Girls Swimming
New Prairie at Mishawaka Diving Invite, 8 a.m.
Warsaw at La Porte, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
La Porte at Culver Academies Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.