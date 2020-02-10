MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn State at Purdue;5:30 p.m.;BTN
Kentucky at Vanderbilt;6 p.m.;ESPN
North Carolina State at Syracuse;6 p.m.;ESPN2
Mississippi State at Mississippi;6 p.m.;ESPNU
Arkansas at Tennessee;6 p.m.;SECN
Rhode Island at Dayton;6:30 p.m.;CBSSN
North Carolina at Wake Forest;7 p.m.;ACCN
Nebraska at Maryland;7:30 p.m.;BTN
Michigan State at Illinois;8 p.m.;ESPN
Notre Dame at Virginia;8 p.m.;ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Kansas State;8 p.m.;ESPNU
Missouri at Louisiana State;8 p.m.;SECN
Utah State at Colorado State;8:30 p.m.;CBSSN
New Mexico at San Diego State;10 p.m.;ESPN2
GOLF
Women's Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand;3 a.m. (Wednesday);GOLF
NBA BASKETBALL
Chicago at Washington;6 p.m.;NBCH
LA Clippers at Philadelphia;6 p.m.;TNT
Boston at Houston;8:30 p.m.;TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Philadelphia at NY Islanders;6 p.m.;NBCSN
Chicago at Edmonton;8 p.m.;NCH+
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds;2 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds;5 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.;6:30 p.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA;4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds;5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS
