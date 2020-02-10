MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State at Purdue;5:30 p.m.;BTN

Kentucky at Vanderbilt;6 p.m.;ESPN

North Carolina State at Syracuse;6 p.m.;ESPN2

Mississippi State at Mississippi;6 p.m.;ESPNU

Arkansas at Tennessee;6 p.m.;SECN

Rhode Island at Dayton;6:30 p.m.;CBSSN

North Carolina at Wake Forest;7 p.m.;ACCN

Nebraska at Maryland;7:30 p.m.;BTN

Michigan State at Illinois;8 p.m.;ESPN

Notre Dame at Virginia;8 p.m.;ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Kansas State;8 p.m.;ESPNU

Missouri at Louisiana State;8 p.m.;SECN

Utah State at Colorado State;8:30 p.m.;CBSSN

New Mexico at San Diego State;10 p.m.;ESPN2

GOLF

Women's Amateur: The Asia Pacific Championship, First Round, Pattaya, Thailand;3 a.m. (Wednesday);GOLF

NBA BASKETBALL

Chicago at Washington;6 p.m.;NBCH

LA Clippers at Philadelphia;6 p.m.;TNT

Boston at Houston;8:30 p.m.;TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Philadelphia at NY Islanders;6 p.m.;NBCSN

Chicago at Edmonton;8 p.m.;NCH+

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds;2 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds;5 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.;6:30 p.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA;4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds;5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS

Email: jparodi@thenewsdispatch.com

Twitter: @jack_parodi

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.