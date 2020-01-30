MICHIGAN CITY – “We are going to shoot free throws until the cows come home.”
Marquette’s bench players may not have heard of the old, rural saying when Fred Mooney turned to them early in the second period of Thursday’s game with Crete-Monee, but they probably got the gist of what the Blazers coach was trying to get across.
In a game that saw both offenses struggle mightily from the field, the hosts compensated by getting to the foul line with regularity, making 12 of 15 freebies in the first half to forge a 24-15 halftime lead over the Warriors.
Foul shots fittingly provided the final margin as Jake Tarnow hit two with 8.4 seconds left and another one at 2.6 to go in a 53-50 victory that wasn’t ensured until Crete-Monee’s Coy Hampton was long on a step-back 3 off a 60-foot inbounds pass as time expired.
An active Marquette zone befuddled Crete-Monee from the outset. Unable to find gaps to the basket, it settled for perimeter shots, connecting on just three of 10 from the arc among 15 misses in 20 attempts, coupled with 10 turnovers.
The Blazers (4-10) warmed up after grinding through a 7-6 first quarter with freshman Gary Lewis banging a pair of 3s in the second period. Brit Harris and Tarnow followed suit to start the third as Marquette built a 30-17 advantage.
All but four points of that leads disappeared before the final frame as Crete-Monee ratcheted up the pressure, disrupting Marquette’s offense. On the other end, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Hampton went to work on the glass for the Warriors, scoring nine points in the rally. The comeback, which reached 14 points in a row, didn’t end until Tarnow free throws re-tied the game at 36 with 5:47 left.
The score was knotted at 43 when Harris splashed a 3 and dropped a pass to Jason Kobe for a layup following a Lukas Balling steal. Crete-Monee rallied again, tying the Blazers at 50 with 25.3 seconds left when Robert Lewis banked in a 25-footer.
After Tarnow’s free throws gave Marquette a 52-50 edge, Crete-Monee tried to save time by letting the ball to midcourt, but Vaunte Johnson alertly hopped on it, forcing a held ball with the Blazers having the crucial possession arrow pointing their way. Hampton had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors. Tarnow had seven rebounds, five steals and four assists to go with his 18 points.
Marquette got a boost on the defensive end with the return of junior Jon Allen, who has been out since the opening game of the season, when he hurt his knee at Michigan City.
The teams have played to an outcome of three points or fewer three years in a row.
For a complete report on Thursday’s game, go to www.thenewsdispatch.com or read Saturday’s newspaper.
