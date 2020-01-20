Boys
Michigan City 64, Valparaiso 57
Michigan City;22;7;15;20;— 64
Valparaiso;10;15;16;16;— 57
MICHIGAN CITY
Dez'Mand Hawkins 4-7 3-4 11, Omarion Hatch 2-5 0-0 5, Jalen Bullock 4-7 1-2 9, Evan Bush 0-4 0-0 0, Jamie Hodges, Jr., 6-9 6-6 21, Caron McKinney 1-1 0-0 2, Tahari Watson 4-8 2-2 14, Jose Jenkins, Jr., 0-2 0-0 0, Donye' Grant 1-2 0-0 2, Shelley Miller, Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 22-45 12-14 64.
VALPARAISO
Cooper Jones 4-6 2-4 10, CJ Opperman 4-6 1-2 10, Colton Jones 3-4 3-4 10, Breece Walls 2-5 2-2 6, Mason Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Mason Schmidt 2-3 0-0 4, Brandon Mack 2-8 5-6 10, Luke Balash 0-0 1-3 1, Grant Comstock 2-2 0-0 4, Rowland Sorrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 20-36 14-21 57.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 8 (Hatch, Hodges 3, Watson 4); Valparaiso 3 (Opperman, Col. Jones, Mack). Leaders -- Rebounds: McKinney 6 (MC); Opperman, Coop. Jones 6 (V). Assists: Hatch 4 (MC); Walls, Colt. Jones 2). Steals: Hatch 2, Watson 2 (MC); Walls 2 (V). Team fouls: Michigan City 14, Valparaiso 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Michigan City 8-3 (1-1 Duneland), Valparaiso 9-5 (1-1).
Chesterton 67, La Porte 44
La Porte;20;7;9;8;— 44
Chesterton;18;20;19;10;— 67
La PORTE
RJ Anglin 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Osowski 2-5 0-0 5, Zach Bragg 1-3 2-2 5, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 4-9 2-2 10, Garrott Ott-Large 3-12 0-0 8, Drew Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Gresham 1-5 2-2 4, Brady Bernth 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Schroeder 1-1 1-2 3, Alvin Rallings 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Ott-Large 3-9 2-3 9. Totals — 15-44 9-11 44.
CHESTERTON
Travis Grayson 9-14 8-8 26, Luke Lombardini 0-0 0-0 0, Karson Cardenas 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Parrish 0-0 0-0 0, Landen Johnston 1-1 0-0 2, Sean Elliott 3-4 0-0 7, Malcolm Harper 1-1 0-0 3, Chris Mullen 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Wadding 4-8 2-4 10, Tyler Vanderwoude 2-5 0-0 4, Alex Schmidt 3-9 0-0 7, Jake Warren 4-6 0-2 8, Barrett Church 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 27-48 10-14 67.
3-point shooting: La Porte 5-18 (Osowski 1-3, Bragg 1-3, Ga. Ott-Large 2-10, Gr. Ott-Large 1-2); Chesterton 3-12 (Grayson 0-2, Elliott 1-2, Harper 1-1, Wadding 0-1, Vanderwoude 0-1, Schmidt 1-5). Turnovers: La Porte 15, Chesterton 12. Total fouls: La Porte 11, Chesterton 13. Fouled out: None. Records: La Porte 7-6, 1-1 DAC, Chesterton 13-1, 2-0 DAC.
Penn 51, New Prairie 46
Penn;5;7;20;19;— 51
New Prairie;9;7;15;15;— 46
PENN
Carter Hickey 5-12 4-4 18, Markus Burton 1-8 3-4 5, Joe Smith 0-3 2-2 2, Jayden Doster 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Groves 0-1 0-0 0, Derek Derda 6-9 2-4 15, Tobias Patton 2-3 1-2 5, Casey Shultz 2-2 2-2 6, Caleb Fischer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 16-38 14-18 51.
NEW PRAIRIE
Derek Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Moreno 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Ketterer 4-11 1-2 11, Grady Lapczynski 0-0 0-0 0, Rylan McBride 3-9 0-0 9, Devin Szalay 0-1 0-0 0, Braydon Flagg 5-12 0-0 13, Hunter Smith 3-6 1-1 7, Evan Foerg 3-5 0-2 6, Jacob Meyers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 18-46 2-5 46.
3-point shooting: Penn 5-20 (Hickey 4-10, Burton 0-4, Smith 0-3, Groves 0-1, Derda 1-2); New Prairie 8-20 (Moreno 0-1, McBride 3-7, Flagg 3-6). Turnovers: Penn 8, New Prairie 14. Total fouls: Penn 11, New Prairie 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Penn 6-5, 4-1 NIC, New Prairie 6-5, 1-4 NIC.
Hebron 57, Westville 56
Hebron;11;21;16;9;— 57
Westville;17;14;8;17;— 56
HEBRON
Jake Friel 3-12 14-15 20, Reece Marrs 4-9 0-0 11, Matt Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Briggs 2-5 0-0 4, David Steffan 2-3 0-0 4, Rhyker Schatz 1-1 1-2 3, Ethan Drook 4-9 0-0 12, Drew Grennes 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Riley Blank 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Zacarias 0-0 0-0 0.
WESTVILLE
Alec Hannon 2-8 1-2 5, Jace Woods 0-6 0-0 0, Zack Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Carlin Young 0-2 1-2 1, Daijon Reddix 3-7 3-3 10, Josh DeChantal 7-11 2-2 17, Jaron Hannon 2-6 0-0 4, Deemeco McCoy 6-10 0-2 12, Jevon France 3-4 1-2 7.
3-point shooting: Hebron 8-23 (Drook 4-9, Marrs 3-6, Moore 1-2, Friel 0-4, Grennes 0-1); Westville 2-15 (Reddix 1-3, DeChantal 1-2, A. Hannon 0-4, Woods 0-4, Young 0-1, J. Hannon 0-1). Rebounds: Hebron 19 (Friel 6, Briggs 3, Marrs 2, Steffan 2, Schatz 2, Drook 2, Moore 2); Westville 36 (DeChantal 9, McCoy 6, Woods 4, Reddix 4, J. Hannon 4, A. Hannon 3, Young 3, France 3). Assits: Hebron 9 (Drook 3, Friel 2, Marrs, Briggs, Steffan, Moore); Westville 10 (Woods 4, McCoy 3, Young, Reddix, France). Steals: Hebron 10 (Friel 3, Marrs 3, Briggs 2, Drook, Moore); Westville 6 (Young 2, Reddix, DeChantal, France). Blocks: Hebron 0; Westville 4 (DeChantal 4). Team fouls: Hebron 10, Westville 12. Fouled out: None.
Girls
South Central 63, Westville 39
So. Central;16;16;15;15;— 63
Westville;8;15;9;7;— 39
SOUTH CENTRAL
Faith Biggs 2-5 2-2 7, Delanie Gale 4-7 3-4 14, Amber Wolf 3-8 4-8 10, Abbie Tomblin 9-16 0-4 19, Olivia Marks 4-5 0-0 8, Lexy Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Holly Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Lillian Tolmen 1-1 0-0 3, Falyn Anthony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 24-45 9-18 63.
WESTVILLE
Grace Weston 2-10 3-4 8, Sarah Weston 3-7 6-9 12, Peyton Rogers 0-2 0-2 0, Nicole Albers 6-10 4-5 19, Ashley Hannon 0-1 0-0 0, Chloe Fortune 0-3 0-0 0. Totals -- 11-33 13-20 39.
3-point field goals: South Central 6 (Gale 3, Biggs, Tomblin, Tolmen); Westville 4 (Albers 3, G. Weston). Leaders -- Rebounds: Wolf 15 (SC); Albers 7 (W). Assists: Wolf 3 (SC); S. Weston 7 (W). Steals: Biggs 4 (SC); S. Weston 4 (W). Team fouls: South Central 16, Westville 11. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 13-6 (5-1 Porter County Conference), Westville 14-4 (4-2).
Chesterton 46, La Porte 45
La Porte;9;5;15;16;— 45
Chesterton;11;11;10;14;— 46
Alanti Biggers 2 0-0 4, Kayla Jones 2 2-3 6, Ryin Ott 5 2-4 12, Nyla Asad 7 1-2 17, Lauren Pollock 2 0-0 4, Shelby Linn 1 0-0 2, Danielle Krontz 0 0-0 0, Aydin Shreves 0 0-0 0. Totals – 19 5-9 45.
CHESTERTON
Ashley Craycraft 5 7-14 19, Nalani Malackowski 4 0-0 11, Carley Balas 2 1-3 5, Emma Schmidt 5 1-2 11, Kaitlyn Carr 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davis 0 0-0 0, Emma Pape 0 0-0 0, Geneva Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals – 16 9-19 46.
3-point field goals: Asad 2 (LP); Malackowski 3, Craycraft 2 (C). Leaders – Rebounds: Ott 10, Pollock 10 (LP); Malackowski 6 (C). Assists: Ott 3 (LP); Malackowski 3 (C). Steals: Ott 3 (LP); Craycraft 5 (C). Total fouls: La Porte19, Chesterton 15. Fouled out: Balas (C). Technical fouls: None. Records: La Porte 11-7 (2-4 Duneland Athletic Conference); Chesterton 15-3 (5-1).
