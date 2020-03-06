Prior to New Prairie's first-round Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional victory over Wheeler Tuesday night, a shorter player sat in the seat usually reserved for 6-foot-6 senior forward Evan Foerg, who was sidelined due to injury.
Derek Daniels, a 5-11 junior, occupied Foerg's spot along with the rest of the Cougars' starting five, waiting to hear the public address announcer call out his name. When it happened, a smile beamed on his face as he ran through a tunnel of teammates, high-fiving them and head coach Mike Bauer.
If no one knew of his tumultuous high school basketball career, they would think he's just simply happy to be playing in the state tournament. Sure, he was glad to be part of that moment.
But there's so much more to that cheerfulness.
A year ago, his basketball career was turned upside down.
Daniels' freshman year was promising, working his way up to a role as the varsity sixth man toward season's end, lettering and earning most improved player honors. He figured this was just the start of a successful four-year varsity basketball career.
But then Kris Davis replaced Derrick DeShone as the Cougars head coach. He created plenty of changes and roster turnover in one season with New Prairie, which went 7-16 overall and 0-12 in the Northern Indiana Conference. One of those changes was scrapping Daniels from the varsity roster and placing him on the junior varsity, where he was told he would play more and develop at the lower level of competition.
Daniels didn't take kindly to that.
"It was definitely demoralizing," he said. "Then the new coach walks in the first day and says he doesn't like my jump shot and I need to change it. Apparently my shot wasn't high enough and he wanted me to get more experience. And I accepted that, but it was kind of humiliating. It made me question basketball a little bit."
He's not sure whether getting demoted down a level really did help his game improve in the long run, but it did fuel a fire inside. He spent plenty of time in the gym practicing his jump shot to make it more repetitive and consistent so he could make an impact at the next level. Once Davis resigned in May 2019, Daniels regained some hope for his basketball future at New Prairie. He hoped this next coach would appreciate what he brought to the table.
Bauer's hiring was just the saving grace Daniels and the Cougars, needed.
"It's so much better now," Daniels said. "Different coach, whole different dynamic. It's just amazing. He brings a perfect mix of we have so much fun at practice, but it's still serious. Like, everything is competitive and we're going hard, but at the same time, we're just enjoying our time there. Practices last year felt like an eternity, and this year, it feels like we're there for 30 minutes."
It was evident from the start just how positively different Bauer's tenure was going to be not only for Daniels, but for New Prairie as a whole. Daniels recalls the moment he knew this.
Early in the summer practice stage, Bauer met with both his players and their parents, just as any coach would. But the way he went about it was different. He and Daniels had the exact same mindset, where winning is the No. 1 priority. Bauer stressed that to his players and their families, and Daniels knew from that point on that this year was going to be a much more positive experience for everyone.
"I knew things were going to be different the very first practice," Daniels said. "What they stressed was togetherness and that they just want to win. All they talked about were trophies, and that's kind of what we're about right now. We have our eyes on a sectional championship."
It's fitting that winning was what drew Daniels most to Bauer and his coaching staff. It's not about the personal accolades for Daniels. It's never been. Whether it's coming off the bench as a high-energy, high-IQ point guard or starting in the 4-spot for an injured teammate, Daniels has always done whatever he can to help his team win.
Heck, his favorite memory so far this year was junior Rylan McBride's buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer against South Bend Clay in mid-December.
"That was the most exciting thing I've experienced in a while," Daniels said. "I guess that kind of goes to show how I am. I'm more about the whole team's success. That's what gets me going."
Bauer realized that attitude early on and immediately gave Daniels his role back as the Cougars' first player off the bench. It's not the most ideal role for Daniels, but he realizes how much talent this team has, especially with senior Chase Ketterer heading the point. If coming off the bench, bringing energy and smarts on both ends helps his team win, then that's just what he's going to do.
"He's a really smart, high-energy player," Bauer said. "He's really mature for his age and is kind of like a second coach on the floor. Like, we had him in running plays at our 4 position this past game. And even though he's not even 6-foot, he was able to run those plays effectively and help us out. He's always telling guys where they have to be, what they have to do. He's just a really smart player and is always in position to make a play on both offense and defense."
A combination of team success and playing with some of his best friends in the world — juniors Braydon Flagg, Hunter Smith and McBride — have made this season one of the highlights of Daniels' life. The four have played basketball together since they were in second grade and spend just about every waking moment with one another. The interesting thing is, this is the first time Daniels, Flagg, Smith and McBride have been on the same high school basketball team.
When Daniels was promoted to the varsity his freshman year, the remaining three stayed down on the freshman and junior varsity teams. Then when Davis demoted Daniels to the junior varsity his sophomore year, Flagg, Smith and McBride were given a varsity roster spot.
"This year's so much more fun because I'm playing with my best friends," Daniels said. "I never got to enjoy playing with them my first two years, so this is just completely different in the best way. The dynamic between us is just so much more fun. So it's not even the play time that's made this year so great for me. It's the chemistry and playing with my friends."
For most, that's what high school sports are all about: Camaraderie. Sure, it's also about team and individual success. But at a certain point, the memories you make with your best friends are what you'll remember down the line; not your wins and losses.
And fortunately for Daniels, Bauer gave them all an opportunity to make a hefty impact on New Prairie's success. Daniels knows if he can make the three of them better with his game, they could very well make even more memories as a group.
