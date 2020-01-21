NP JVs win openers
The New Prairie junior varsity basketball teams won their Bi-County tournament openers Monday against Argos. The Cougars girls prevailed 24-20 behind Olivia Hilton’s eight points and seven by Avery Mougin, while the boys breezed 47-18, led by Noah Brettin (12), Mike Eckovich (10) and Nick Boyd (nine).
