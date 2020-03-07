CEDAR LAKE — Dressed in a navy blue New Prairie track suit with a gray backpack hanging off his shoulders, Braydon Flagg shared a simple message after the Cougars' 61-47 Class 3A Sectional final loss Saturday to host Hanover Central.
"We'll be back."
The junior forward made his way from the visitors' locker room out to the edge of the court, across from where the Wildcats broke out a pair of scissors to prepare for the ceremonial net cutting.
And there Flagg sat on the hard-wood floor, legs outstretched, back pinned against the wall. And there he listened to DJ Khaled's song, "All I Do Is Win," blaring through the speakers while the Wildcats cut pieces of the net down, one by one. And there he watched Hanover Central's fans take pictures with their classmates, celebrating a sectional championship.
It's there Flagg found himself taking mental images of where he wants to be in 365 pr so days, and where he never wants to be again, on that hard-wood floor, watching someone else rejoice.
"We'll be back next year, at our house this time," Flagg said. "I'm pretty mad. To see them cut down the nets, it just fuels me. I'm trying to keep it cool on the outside for now and just let it sink in a bit. But we'll be back. I'm ready to get to work."
Flagg did everything he could, scoring 13 of his team-leading 17 points in the second half alone. He added a team-best six rebounds to his total as well, but it wasn't enough in the end.
The Cougars shot an abysmal 12-for-49 from the field, thwarting any chance they had of coming back, despite a sound defensive effort. The night as a whole was somewhat of an offensive anomaly for New Prairie (13-13).
A typically-reliable long-range shooter, junior forward Rylan McBride didn't make a single of his nine attempts from beyond the arc. And a typically-efficient scorer in senior point guard Chase Ketterer had trouble finding the bottom of the net, making just two of his 11 shot attempts on the outing. To add to the Cougars' obscure offensive game, junior forward Hunter Smith was their most reliable 3-point shooter, going 2-for-3 from distance, even though he usually passes up outside shots.
"There might've been some championship game jitters," New Prairie coach Mike Bauer said. "Early, there were some shots that were way off, by guys that don't usually miss like that. So there might've been some jitters early and they got out to a quick lead because of it."
The difference, ultimately, was a pair of 9-0 Hanover Central runs — one in the first quarter after the Cougars went up 2-0, and another spanning from the end of the second quarter to the opening stages of the third. Bauer's squad was on the wrong end of a smaller 6-0 run in the third period, forcing it to claw back from that point on.
"We kept fighting back," Bauer said. "It seemed like at the six-point (deficit) mark, we just couldn't fight back past that. The ball would bounce their way, or they'd get a put-back or something whenever we got to that point."
The fourth quarter was a game of fouling and trying every last-ditch effort to come back, but to no avail. The Wildcats (24-2) hit their free throws down the stretch, and as the clock hit zeroes, it all started to sink in for New Prairie.
The Hanover Central student section burst onto the court, screaming, celebrating and praising its team, all before the Cougars could shake hands with the Wildcats players. They had to watch Hanover Central's name called over the speakers, congratulating them on their championship, all before they could head into the locker room.
Things like that stick in your head, whether you want it there or not. It can do a multitude of things, whether that be motivation or depression. And both are valid emotions when witnessing and thinking about that type of scene when you're on the wrong end of it.
But one thing's for sure: Flagg and Bauer will do everything they can to make sure this won't happen again.
