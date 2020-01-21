MUNSTER – Before Tuesday’s game, Tom Wells made a case for Munster being the best boys basketball team in the area.
“Munster is a very balanced team that checks off all the boxes at all positions,” the Michigan City coach said. “They have size up front, scoring wing players both inside and out and experienced quickness out front both offensively and defensively. They cover a lot of territory in their zone that forces you to have patience and take care of the ball and they rebound very well, too.”
Tuesday’s 63-42 thrashing at the hands of the 13-1 Mustangs did nothing to change his mind.
“We didn’t attack the zone very well, which isn’t the first time we’ve been a little sketchy,” Wells said. “Their zone is a little unique. They run it very high, probably 12 feet off the baseline, so you have to get penetration, get the ball to the baseline. When we did, we did some good things , we just didn’t do it very much, and we didn’t knock down perimeter jump shots. Then they’re just so efficient offensively. That’s why they’re 13-1.”
Munster literally dominated from the outset in every phase, Luka Balac’s 12-point opening quarter forging a 20-11 lead that swelled to 16 at the half. The 6-foot-3 junior left-hander finished with 23, scoring at each offensive level.
“Luka’s a very well-rounded player, offensively,” Mustangs coach Mike Hackett said. “I like our team. It’s a good group of kids who are obviously pretty skilled and talented, but they also want to get better, which is what takes to be a consistent unit. They let me coach, they’re unselfish, all the stuff you like in a team. The thing about it is I really think we can keep getting better.”
City made a modest push to open the second half with two Caron McKinney buckets helping reduce the deficit to 10, but Munster responded with the next 12, punctuated by a Balac and-one in heavy traffic to push the score to 42-23.
“Just their physicality in the post,” Wells said of his takeaways other than the zone issues. “That’s something where even if you don’t score out of the position, if you can occupy the defense, it makes it hard to help when you drive the ball.”
Michigan City’s angst peaked with 6:56 left when Wells was banged with a technical foul for arguing a no-foul call on a Dez’Mand Hawkins layup. Then, 26 seconds later, Tahari Watson and assistant coach Will Walker were T’d up with the officials ejecting Walker.
Munster, whose only loss to Class 3A No. 8 Hammond on Dec. 6, has won 11 in a row. Its closest game in the span was a nine-point win over Lake Central, which it beat by 19 six days later.
Josh Davis backed Balac, notching 14 points.
“That’s exactly what a four-year starting point guard is supposed to do,” Hackett said. “Josh has been through a lot of wars. He has a ton of experience. He’s playing really confidently right now.”
Hawkins led City (8-4) with 11, which shot 1 of 10 from the arc.
“I really didn’t expect this,” Hackett said. “I hadn’t scouted Michigan City, seen them in person, but I expected it to be a barn burner.”
