As big a part of Jake Tarnow's life as basketball has been, the sport wasn't the first priority in the Marquette Catholic senior's college choice.
Just the same, he's ecstatic to have the chance.
"The fact that I get to play basketball, it's like a cherry on top," said Tarnow, who committed last week to Wabash College. "If I didn't have sports to go with it, it would be like I would have free time on my hands. It's definitely a blessing, no matter the level, to keep playing the game I love."
A 4.07 (grade point average) student, the Blazers guard will receive an academic package that will roughly cut the $50,000/year in half at the NCAA Division III school. He'll go into a business program, but is unsure on a specific major.
"That's a lot of money, so it's a big help," he said. "I always knew the school was really great. When I first visited last year, it was an academic visit. I really liked it. I heard so much about the opportunity you have after graduating, that you're set up for the rest of your life. It's the perfect academic and athletic fit. They were going to give me the opportunity to run (cross country), too, but I didn't see myself doing two sports. If I was going to do one, it was going to be basketball."
Fortunately for Tarnow, the bulk of his recruiting was complete before the coronavirus quarantine. He was looking at a couple other smaller schools with options for basketball and cross country, and was also considering the option of going to Purdue and not giving up basketball, save for a possible run at being the Boilermakers' next Tommy Luce.
"Both of my parents (Ray and Michelle) went there," he said. "I've always liked Purdue growing up. It's a great campus. I have a bunch of friends going there, but it's pretty close, 30-some minutes, so I can go see them."
Wabash went 17-9 this season with a 13-5 mark in the North Coast Athletic Conference. Tarnow will join a crowded Little Giants backcourt, but goes in with few expectations.
"My goal is just to make an impact," he said. "Whether it's in practice or a game, it doesn't matter, just contribute whatever way I can, have fun with the guys, make some good memories."
Tarnow had plenty of those at Marquette, where he blossomed during his junior year, averaging 8.9 points per game and topping the sectional-champion team in assists (3.7). He led the Blazers in scoring (17.7 per game), rebounds (4.4) and assists (4.0) and was second in steals (1.4) this season, earning all-La Porte County honors.
"Jake had never played point guard before," coach Fred Mooney said. "He had to embrace a whole new role, but he wasn't afraid to learn. This was my 44th year in coaching and I've never had to go through anything like this as a coach before. Jake was the only player in the program with any varsity experience. At the beginning of the year, it was like making a silk purse out of a sow's ear. For him, it was like having to teach a class that he had to learn the night before. It was tough holding a young team together when we're playing a tough schedule and losing, but he kept us together."
Guided by Tarnow's steady hand, the Blazers were playing their best basketball at season's end. His career-high 34 points in the sectional nearly triggered an upset of Andrean.
"The big thing was they had to learn to trust each other," Mooney said. "And with Jake's dedication, commitment and determination, they were able to do that. I told his parents he's the kind of kid every mom and dad wants their child to turn out to be."
Like most athletes, Tarnow is having to find alternate ways to stay sharp without access to courts and facilities.
"I was shooting at a couple parks before they were starting to close and they took the rims off," he said. "I'm just getting shots up wherever I can, doing dribbling drills, workouts. Hopefully, I'll be able to get back in the school in the summer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.