La PORTE — Squaring off against Penn, La Porte knew its margin for error was slim in Saturday's Class 4A regional final.
Once one of the Slicers' best players left the game with an injury early in the second quarter and didn't return, they were in trouble.
After hanging tough early, La Porte dug themselves a double-digit hole halfway through the second period. Ryin Ott also took an inadvertent elbow to the throat on a rebound two minutes into the second and was having breathing issues. The Slicers' junior star never returned to the game and La Porte struggled to get back on track without her, falling to the Kingsmen, 59-34.
“Penn's just so deep and so talented, well coached, just a really good program,” Slicers coach Rob Walker said. “They beat a (Crown Point) team that was 26-0 and still thumped us by 25. I'm still really proud of my group, this is the deepest we've gone in 19 years.”
Penn (27-2) used dominant rebounding and stingy half-court defense to capture its sixth regional title in the last 10 years. La Porte (19-8) really had no answer for the Kingsmen's physicality.
“Our kids really carried through and followed the game plan,” Penn coach Kristi Ulrich said. “They hit some shots out of the gate where they were hot. But we wanted to make sure we were really limiting their dribble penetration, and then, continuing to be really aggressive on offense.”
It was a highly competitive first quarter as the lead traded hands several times.
The Kingsmen went ahead 3-0, but after, neither team had more than a two-point cushion the rest of the period. The Slicers splashed in 5-of-7 behind the 3-point line in the opening quarter with all of their points beyond the arc. Ott drilled a pair of treys in the first four minutes. Nyla Asad and Kayla Jones followed with 3s of their own to put the Slicers ahead 15-13 with 1:48 left in the opening period. Penn led 17-15 following the first.
"We tried hard," Asad said. "We tried to come out of the gate really hard. Getting a lot of defensive stops and make shots. We were all looking for our shot."
In the second, the visitors gained separation as La Porte managed only two points. Trinity Clinton’s offensive prowess and Penn's effective half-court defense allowed it to pull away, reeling off a gigantic 15-0 spurt which spanned the first and second quarters. At the end of that run, the Kingsmen were up 28-15 with just over four minutes left before the break.
A few minutes before the end of that spurt, Ott left the game with her injury, which changed the complexion of the contest. She remained on the bench the rest of the first half, as the Slicers were in a 31-17 hole.
Ott warmed up briefly prior to the second half, but was in visible pain. She went to the bench and slouched over before heading to the locker room. Ott never returned to the contest and finished with six points.
“She wanted to get back into the game and we wanted her back in the game, of course, too,” Walker said. “But we just had to yield to what's best for the kid. She was having a little swelling, so they're going to check it out. But what a great effort by her in the first half. She looked like she was going to have another big game.”
Even though it trailed substantially in the fourth, La Porte continued to fight. Asad and Jones dove for a loose ball near midcourt midway through the last period.
“I just want to be remembered as always going hard, doing my best,” the senior Asad said. “I just hope people remember me as a person who never gave up til the end. Always fighting until the clock went zero.”
Asad led the Slicers with 13 points, four deflections and one steal, and Alanti Biggers notched 11 points. Lauren Pollock snagged seven rebounds, while Jones added three assists before fouling out late.
Clinton guided all scorers with 20 points and made her first seven shots, while Kaitlyn Costner had 10 points before turning an ankle early in the third and missing the rest of the game. Reganne Pate added nine points, all on triples.
The Kingsmen face No. 1 Northwestern (28-0) in the La Porte Semistate at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers routed Homestead (26-2) to win the Marion Regional, 72-35.
The Slicers, meanwhile, will graduate five seniors, Asad, Jones, Shelby Linn, Danielle Krontz, and Madison Coates.
"We've had a great run these last three or four weeks where they were playing so good," Walker said. "I'm really proud of my seniors."
La Porte became only the second team in program history to reach this stage of the postseason, the Elite 8, along with the 2001 team. It also earned its most victories in a season in four years and won its third sectional in five seasons. It claimed 67 victories in the last four years as well.
“I'm really proud of this group,” Walker said. “The distance they've brought this team and school. The following we had, we had the biggest crowd. It was nice to host it. We were the last Duneland Athletic Conference team in the state tournament this year after finishing in the middle of the DAC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.