Boys
Valparaiso 82, La Porte 68
La Porte;19;19;16;14;--;68
Valparaiso;18;23;19;22;--;82
LA PORTE
Ethan Osowski 2 0-0 5, Zach Bragg 0 2-2 2, Carson Crass 2 4-4 8, Garrott Ott-Large 10 5-5 31, Grant Ott-Large 7 4-5 19, Mason Schroeder 1 0-2 3, Micha Spatt 0 0-0 0, Brady Bernth 0 0-0 0, Hayden Lowe 0 0-0 0, Drew Noveroske 0 0-0 0, Tommy Samuelson 0 0-0 0, Caden Boren 0 0-0 0, RJ Anglin 0 0-0 0. Totals – 22 15-18 68.
VALPARAISO
Colton Jones 9 4-4 26, Breece Walls 3 0-0 7, Brandon Mack 6 4-4 19, Mason Jones 6 1-3 13, Cooper Jones 1 4-5 6, Luke Balash 3 0-0 7, Tommy Cavanagh 0 0-0 0, Grant Comstock 1 0-0 2, Mason Schmidt 0 0-2 0, Rowland Sorrick 1 0-0 2, Rafeek El-Naggar 0 0-0 0. Totals – 30 13-18 82.
3-point field goals: Ga. Ott-Large 6, Gr. Ott-Large, Schroeder, Osowski (LP); Col. Jones 4, Mack 3, Walls, Balash (V). Leaders – Rebounds: Gr. Ott-Large 7 (LP); Cooper Jones 8 (V). Assists: Walls 6 (V). Steals: Crass 3 (LP); Walls 3 (V). Total fouls: La Porte 18, Valparaiso 15. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: La Porte 8-9 (1-4 Duneland Athletic Conference); Valparaiso 12-7 (4-1).
Chesterton 74, Michigan City 68 (OT)
Michigan City;9;21;10;22;6;--;68
Chesterton;8;9;14;31;12;--;74
MICHIGAN CITY
Jamie Hodges, Jr. 7-11 2-5 16, Omarion Hatch 4-6 0-0 8, Evan Bush 6-9 0-0 13, Donye' Grant 0-1 1-2 1, Caron McKinney 3-9 0-0 6, Jose Jenkins, Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Tahari Watson 4-9 0-0 9, Dez Hawkins 4-10 1-2 9, Shelley Miller, Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Jalen Bullock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals -- 31-60 4-9 68.
CHESTERTON
Jake Warren 3-7 2-2 8, Jake Wadding 4-10 8-11 16, Alex Schmidt 5-11 10-13 22, Charlie Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Travis Grayson 7-13 11-15 25, Sean Elliott 0-3 0-0 0, Tyler Vanderwoude 1-1 0-0 3, Malcolm Harper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 20-46 31-42 74.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 2 (Bush, Hatch); Chesterton 3 (Schmidt 2, Vanderwoude). Leaders -- Rebounds: Bush 7 (MC), Wadding 8 (C). Assists: Hatch 5 (MC). Steals: Hawkins 3 (MC), Grayson 2, Wadding 2 (C). Team fouls: Michigan City 27, Chesterton 9. Fouled out: Hatch, McKinney. Records: Michigan City 11-5 (3-2 Duneland), Chesterton 17-1 (5-0).
