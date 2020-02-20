Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18.
Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome. Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, complimentary beverages, and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features. The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range.
For more information or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com or by text at (219) 877-4290. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
Pitt hoops, football placed on 3 years’ probation by NCAA
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh football and men’s basketball programs have been placed on probation for three years by the NCAA for a series of level II violations between 2015 and 2018.
Former men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings was given a three-year show-cause order by the NCAA as part of the punishment announced Thursday. The NCAA found that Stallings – who coached at Pitt from 2016-2018 – allowed three noncoaches to perform coaching duties, meaning the school went over its allotment of practices. The NCAA also found that Stallings developed an alert system to make sure the noncoaches would not be caught on the practice floor. Stallings also ordered personnel to delete practice video to prevent the illegal practices from being discovered by the school administration.
Any school that hires StallinThe NCAA also found that football coach Pat Narduzzi was present at the team’s practice facility when “three former quality control staff members performed coaching duties, resulting in the program exceeding the allowable number of permissible coaches.” Narduzzi must sit out two days of practice next August. Narduzzi also served a one-week ban for off-campus recruiting from Dec. 1, 2019, through Feb. 1, 2020.
Pitt, which self-reported the violations, was fined $5,000 and 0.5 percent of the men’s basketball and football budgets.
Narduzzi said in a statement that he fully recognizes his responsibility for what occurred and “how those missteps will be corrected as we proceed forward.”
Nets’ Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyrie Irving tried to keep playing through pain, a cortisone shot no longer providing enough relief.
Eventually, he and the Brooklyn Nets decided it’s best to get his right shoulder taken care of now and get healthy for next season – when Irving and Kevin Durant can finally play together.
Irving will have arthroscopic surgery and miss the rest of the season, Nets general manager Sean Marks said Thursday.
“Kyrie mentioned he was playing through pain and you have to give him a lot of credit for that. He wants to be out there and playing with his guys,” Marks said. “But there comes a point where you say enough is enough and again, it goes to long-term health. And the best thing that (we) could do is to shut it down and get this taken care of once and for all.”
Coach Kenny Atkinson said the point guard was still having trouble with the shoulder that began troubling him in October and sidelined him for 26 games earlier this season.
“Some days it was OK and other days it bothered him,” Atkinson said before the Nets faced the Philadelphia 76ers. “Obviously, it is difficult to perform under those circumstances.”
Irving said pain in the shoulder initially worsened after a game on Nov. 4. The Nets then went on a five-game road trip, where Irving continued to play until the pain got so bad he was having trouble lifting his shoulder.
He got a cortisone shot on Dec. 24 and was able to return on Jan. 12, but he acknowledged that surgery might still be necessary. Irving met with a specialist this week and by deciding to have a procedure now, his first season in Brooklyn ends after just 20 games.
Irving averaged 27.4 points, with a 50-point game on opening night and a 54-point performance against Chicago on Jan. 31. He played only one more game after that.
Marks said the Nets would have more information about Irving’s recovery process after the surgery, but expects that he will be back for summer workouts.
Atkinson said Irving was even better than he expected after watching him play in Cleveland and Boston.
“I really love the player and feel like we had a really good relationship. We are in a really good place, but obviously you want more. More reps, more time with him,” Atkinson said. “But we’ll have time in the offseason to connect and work with him a little bit.”
Irving missed the last five games before the break with a sprained right knee. He now joins Durant on the sideline; the superstars signed with the Nets together in July. Durant has been out all season while recovering from surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.
Assuming both are healthy to start the 2020-21 season, the Nets could become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
“We’re right on schedule and on target to put a contender out there,” Marks said. “That’s been the goal all along.”
Brooklyn is still in good position to make the playoffs, coming out of the break in seventh place in the East and five games ahead of ninth-place Washington. The Nets have received strong guard play from Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.
———
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports
