CEDAR LAKE —
CEDAR LAKE — 20-8.
That was the one phrase written in dry-erase marker on New Prairie's whiteboard prior to its 65-44 Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional win over Wheeler Tuesday night.
The score represents a deficit the Cougars (12-12) faced when they played the Bearcats earlier this year. New Prairie coach Mike Bauer wanted to remind his team of that, motivating them to not let it happen again.
A half-minute into the second quarter Tuesday night, Wheeler guard Cole Kostbade caught a pass in the lane, converting it into a layup. It was the first field goal and points of the game for the Bearcats (1-22), following an electric 15-0 Cougars run to open up the game.
"We were just focusing on effort level," New Prairie coach Mike Bauer said. "When we played them in the regular season, they got up on us 20-8. We didn't want another repeat of that. We wanted to come out with a lot of fire, a lot of energy, and that translated into very good defense. That was kind of the focus, the effort level."
Junior forward Braydon Flagg was at the center of the spurt and New Prairie's success all night long, totaling 18 points in the game — 16 of them in the first half alone.
"I felt really good out there tonight," Flagg said. "I was in a rhythm, hitting open shots. They weren't guarding shots off the screen very well, so I was just getting in the lane and pulling up quick all game."
Whether it were spotting up past the 3-point arc and nailing open catch-and-shoot opportunities, or coming off ball-screens to hit open mid-range jumpers, Flagg's silky-smooth left-handed jump-shot was on point from start to finish. He contributed in a multitude of other ways as well, finding open teammates when he was covered for a team-leading four assists and controlling the boards with four rebounds. He also added two steals to his stat line in the first-round victory.
The Cougars had to rely on Flagg's offense early on with senior point guard Chase Ketterer in foul trouble and senior forward Evan Foerg sidelined for the game due to a minor injury. Flagg responded with as efficient a scoring night as one could ask for, going 7-for-13 from the field, including 2-of-6 beyond the arc.
"Braydon's play offensively was big for us tonight," Bauer said. "We've talked about it before, when we come in, we don't know who the top scorer is going to be. There's so many guys that can step up for us. And Brayden just had a good feeling tonight, so we rode it as long as we could."
Making the start in place of Foerg was senior guard Derek Daniels. Known for his energy on both sides of the ball coming off the bench all year for New Prairie, Daniels did just that in a starting role. He hustled for a pair of offensive rebounds, drained a triple and played tough-nosed on-ball defense throughout.
His energy on defense may very well have rubbed off on the rest of his teammates in this one, as the Cougars' game plan of trapping guards up high and creating havoc early in possessions worked to a tee. They got up big early because of that, allowing them to slow the game down into the half court where they thrive.
"Derek brings a lot of energy and basketball IQ," Bauer said. "He's a real smart player and he hits open shots when he gets them. He knows what's a good shot for him. He's just a real intelligent basketball player and we have a lot of trust in him. He played really well tonight."
Senior forward Devin Szalay provided some valuable minutes off the bench for New Prairie, showcasing some quality effort on both offense and defense. He grabbed 10 rebounds on the night, helping the Cougars maintain a healthy advantage in that category. Four of Szalay's rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, where he quickly turned a trio of them into second-chance baskets.
"He's been playing great as of late," Bauer said. "His effort level has been tremendous and he just kind of brings the type of energy that we need. He's a great piece for us and with Evan out, he's been tremendous. Evan should be good to go Friday, but Devin has stepped up in his place big-time."
New Prairie will square off with River Forest at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second semifinal. The winner will go on to play the winner of Friday's earlier matchup between the host Wildcats and Knox.
"We've gotta bring our intensity up a little bit," Flagg said. "There were some times were we got into a bit of a lull. We really need to bring that energy up if we want to win that next game and the next few after that. We've just got to keep our intensity up and keep our focus the next few days."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.