The Indiana High School Athletic Association has passed an Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association proposal to require sectional sites to provide someone to record pitch counts during tournament games.
The Porter County Conference is taking the process a step further by requiring teams to follow the same procedures during PCC regular-season and tournament games.
"We're just trying to be proactive, up front about it, so all the coaches know what's going on," Hebron Athletics Director and baseball coach John Steinhilber, a member of the IHSAA's Executive Committee, said. "We want to take out all the hard feelings. They'll all have a Google Docs form. It'll work the same as it works for the sectional."
The proposal, which passed 15-4 (La Porte A.D. Ed Gilliland cast one of the dissenting votes), will eliminate controversies that have developed at both the local and state levels. The issue came up in the PCC tournament last year, but there was no hard and fast rule in place. Northridge had its coach and top pitcher suspended for the La Porte Regional semifinals after it was determined the count had been exceeded in the sectional championship.
"It's something that needs to be done," first-year South Central coach Zach Coulter said. "You call me back in June, I might say I wish so and so had a couple more pitches, but it boils down to morality. Coaches have been abusing pitch counts, not taking the mandatory days rest, and it runs deeper than just that in a win or go home situation. The letter of the law is the only one to follow. You can like it, hate it or be indifferent, but a rule's a rule and we all need to follow it in a very consistent manner."
According to IHSAA minutes, the designated pitch counter will also mandate, through the umpire/crew chief, the removal of a pitcher once their pitch count limit has been exhausted. The head coach will certify the availability of each pitcher prior to the start of each tournament level; records will be kept throughout the tournament to track pitch counts; ensure proper rest is observed; and, at no time, allow an ineligible pitcher to enter the game or remain in the game.
"Unfortunately we have had just a few, maybe only a couple of incidents, where the pitch count rule had been compromised during the IHSAA state tournament," La Porte coach Scott Upp said. "Plus, from what I understand, there may have also been some interesting ways that pitches were "not" being counted, such as if a hitter fouled the ball off, some people -- I have no clue who or where this happened -- would not count this as a pitch."
Critics contend not all pitchers are created equal, that one player can throw 120 with the same effort as another player can throw 100. The rule's intent is to eliminate any advantage a team can exploit with a particularly good pitcher.
"Basically this "pitch counter" rule just cleans up any inefficiencies that have been encountered over the last few years," Upp said. "Unfortunately, it will be an added expense for tournament site hosts. I also think coaches who knowingly violate the mandated pitch count rule are asking for trouble. Arm injuries can happen at any time. However, if an arm injury happens on pitch 122, I think there might be some legal issues brought to light."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.