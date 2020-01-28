MICHIGAN CITY — Practice was winding down Monday at Michigan City High School and, per usual, Wolves coach Tom Wells had the players gather to shoot free throws.
As he was organizing it, Omarion Hatch and Caron McKinney asked Wells if they could make eight in a row, in honor of Kobe Bryant.
“I was seeing it all on social media, (NBA) players were holding the ball 24 seconds,” Hatch said. “We just had to share a moment like that, too.”
“We were like, we’ve got to do it for Kobe,” McKinney added. “It’s all about Kobe. We’ve got to work hard.”
The stunning news of the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s death in a helicopter crash Sunday stunned the basketball world and beyond.
“I was thinking, how it will impact them?” Wells said of his team. “When you get outside of Tiger Woods, LeBron James, is he on that Mount Rushmore of recognizable faces? I was talking to Jose (Jenkins) about it. This guy came into the league at 18. You haven’t seen anybody that good. That is unreal. It impacted me more than I thought it would. There was a dad thing in it for me. You can talk about death all you want, but what about when you’re near death and your son or daughter are right next to you? You want to talk about the worst feeling in the world.”
Like most, McKinney first saw the news on social media and reacted with disbelief.
“I got on Twitter and I see NBA players posting about it. It was crazy,” he said. “It just made me sad because he was a basketball legend, one of the best scorers to ever do it. I liked him a lot because of his love of the game. He always played 120 percent no matter what. (His daughter being there) made it more sad. Kobe lived his life, but she was only 13. She didn’t get to do it yet. Whatever his daughter needed to get better at, he did it.”
Jenkins admired Bryant as a player and came to appreciate what kind of person he was as well.
“I was sad. It was shocking. I was wondering about his family, how they were feeling,” he said. “His game, he just had a killer instinct. That’s what I liked about him. His personality was really chill, it looked like.”
Just a few blocks down from Elston, where City was practicing Tuesday, players at Marquette expressed similar sentiments.
“I remember the first time I heard about it, I was at school, in the hallway decorating,” Jake Tarnow said. “A friend texted me, I was like, come on, you’re kidding. I took a couple hours, I waited to make sure it wasn’t false news. I was like, there’s no way that could happen to a guy like that. I still can’t wrap my head around it. It’s not something I want to think about. The story itself is just such a shocker, especially the fact that it took his daughter. She was going to carry on the legacy. I can’t even imagine what it feels like for his wife. They have a new-born and all she’ll hear are the stories about her dad, what a great guy he was, and will never get to meet him. It’s tragic.”
It was at a young age when Jason Kobe was just starting out in basketball that the Blazers freshman realized the coincidence between his last name and Bryant’s first name.
“He was my favorite NBA player,” said Kobe, who has a Bryant jersey from when he played at Lower Merion High School. “That’s my name and I just liked the way that he played, how he worked hard, his competitiveness, his work ethic, how he trains. I was shocked. It didn’t really feel real at first, like the whole day was just different. It still doesn’t feel real, like it didn’t really happen, especially after I found out his daughter died, too. He always worked out with his daughter and coached her, even though he was in the league.”
Blazers sophomore Sam Johnson considers Michael Jordan the greatest, but holds a special place for Bryant as well.
“I was a Mike fan, too, and his game was like Mike’s,” Johnson said. “He joined the league in 1996 and I got to spend 12 years of life watching him play basketball. I was like, who do you know who can do this stuff? Nobody I’ve ever seen. He would say he wanted to be better than Mike. He did the same things Mike did. I still think Mike’s the best, but there’s only one Kobe, the way he played.”
He first got word Sunday by way of SnapChat.
“I was like, Kobe died? That can’t be true, Kobe wouldn’t ride in a helicopter in bad weather, then I saw another story,” Johnson said. “The game’s not going to be the same. He had a great impact on the game. And just because he was a superstar, that wouldn’t stop him from doing other things. He would help other people to become better than what they were.”
Countless homage videos have circulated not only illustrating Bryant’s basketball greatness, but of his close relationship with his daughter Gianna, a budding basketball player, and what kind of person he was. A clip showed Bryant stopping recently to assist at the scene of a traffic accident.
“Even though I didn’t know the guy, it just hurt. Why does it hurt so much?,” Tarnow said. “Growing up, I wouldn’t say he was my favorite player, but he was a guy you’d look at to copy moves, just to see how he plays the game. His mentality what really makes him such an inspiration for athletes around the world. Even off the court, just the work ethic, whatever your passion is, that’s what really made me a Kobe fan, the hard work and dedication he put into it and all people he surpassed because of it. To be such an inspiration for young athletes like us was just awesome. It’s just weird to say was. It doesn’t feel right. It should be is.”
Hatch and McKinney both have Bryant basketball shoes. Hatch hopes to get another pair to wear in Friday’s game against Portage. Marquette’s Sam Johnson has just about every model that’s been made.
“I used to have Player Kobes. That was one of the best shoes. It was so light. My feet got too big, I had outgrew them,” Johnson said. “My favorite ones were the Kobe High Tops, then I had the AD 360s. I had all the Kobes. You name ‘em, I had ‘em.”
Jenkins plans to write Kobe on his shoes. In addition to wearing Kobe shoes, Hatch intends to write Mamba Mentality, the title of Bryant’s first book and his philosophy on life, on his wrist tape.
“He was different. He wasn’t like everybody else. He wanted the ball more,” Hatch said. “I was sad at first, but then I started thinking, if Kobe was here, he’d want me to go hard instead of being sad, so I just push myself every day.”
