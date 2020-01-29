MICHIGAN CITY — The thought crossed his mind on more than a few occasions early in Kamare Dunlap’s high school career.
Success was sparse for the Michigan City wrestler, who often wondered if all the time and effort was worth it.
“There were points where I did not want to wrestle any more,” Dunlap said. “I had a rough freshman year, a rough sophomore year. It was hard going against seniors. I questioned myself. Junior year, it got a little better. Once I started seeing progress, it made me want to come out more. My dad was that driving force to keep me in the sport.”
Terry Dunlap wrestled at Horace Mann. Kamare shared the story of how Terry reached the ‘ticket round’ at semistate, only to have to default due to a shoulder injury. Terry steered his son into the sport when Kamare was in seventh grade, and a basic, straight-forward philosophy has sustained him through the challenges of the grueling sport.
“He just keeps it plain and simple,” Kamare said. “I just need to work hard in everything I do, school, sports or anything else. You can’t worry about anything else going on around you.”
After three years of struggles, the dividends have finally come for Dunlap (20-7), who enters Saturday’s La Porte Sectional as the top seed at 160 pounds.
“Even now, it feels good,” he said. “This is my last year. All these guys are young, they’re learning. they’re looking up to me. I want to set an example for everybody else, so their senior year, junior year, they can be sectional champ, regional champ, so on. I tell my teammates all the time, especially Jordan (Watkins), make sure you keep coming out. If he sticks with it, he’s going to get better and better. That’s for everybody. If you put in the hard work, it’s going to pay off eventually.”
Dunlap went 14-20 last season, bowing out of the sectional in two matches. Wolves coach Chris Deutscher credits him for taking the necessary steps to get where he is now.
“He’s naturally athletic and strong, but he’s also put in a lot of work to develop,” Deutscher said. “Coming into the (Duneland Athletic Conference), it’s tough. You’ve got to take the learning curve when everybody else is at this level and you’re wrestling guys who started in elementary school. Kamare’s done a great job of putting in the extra work in the summer to try to close those gaps. You’ve got to have a craft and want to master that craft. It’s a grind, getting through winter break, dealing with the cold and snow, dealing with wrestling, cutting weight and battling. He’s answered the bell at every occasion.”
For Dunlap, the bridge to success that he had to cross was more of a mental route than a physical one.
“My freshman and sophomore year, even my junior year, it was developing skill,” he said. “My junior year, senior year, I think it was more of a mindset, wrestling more aggressive, giving 100 percent whatever I do. I’m thankful. None of this would be possible without my coaches, of course, and my teammates. They push me to my max every single day. I wrestle heavier guys to get that feel, then wrestle lighter guys to get more motion. We don’t take any days off.”
It’s that approach that provides a vibe for the rest of the Wolves.
“Kamare was hurt for a couple weeks, and when we were showing up to competitions without him, it just wasn’t same the kind of confidence level,” Deutscher said. “When you’ve got someone who’s your rock, everybody else falls in line and feeds off of that energy. Since he’s been back, he’s been setting the tone, raising his game, looking for that peak competition to test himself. Like Kobe Bryant said, you’ve got to have that fierce competitor in you. A couple guys have told me Kamare came and talked to me. He’s done a great job of passing on what’s worked for him.”
A Dunlap sectional title would provide a solid reference point for Deutscher as he works to build the program virtually from scratch.
“You always hope he’s prepared, in the best position to succeed,” Deutscher said. “He’s got the tools and the mindset. He can take that last shot and not mind it because he’s done it so many times in practice. Hopefully, he can put it together in the right performance. I’m excited for him to take these next steps and put his best foot forward. It takes years, it takes a certain journey. I think we’re on the right path.”
So does Dunlap.
“My really big goal is to be sectional champ,” he said. “I’ve been working really hard all season for this moment. I’m ready for Saturday.”
One thing Dunlap is sure, he won’t be a stranger to the practice room where he’s grown up a lot over the last four years, even after he’s graduated.
“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s for sure.”
