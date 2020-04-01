OBP, ERA, WHIP.
On-base percentage, earned run average, and walks/hits per innings pitched are all among the vast array of statistics that comprise the game of baseball.
For Purdue Northwest coach Dave Griffin, there’s a whole new set of numbers that have to be crunched after the NCAA’s March 20 decision to grant Division II athletes an extra year of eligibility.
“The thing about the whole situation is there’s a lot more that goes into it than whether a kid wants to play baseball,” Griffin said. “Do they want to put off the real world for another year of baseball and all that goes with it? Maybe they’ve been injured off and on. A few may want to come back and decide to get their Masters. The decision not to play anymore always hurts, but at their age, they’ve got a lot of life ahead of them. There are guys who have 10 years in the pros who are that way.”
The Pride baseball program has 10 players on the 2020 roster who are in their final season, whether they are graduation-ready or out of eligibility. All told, PNW’s five spring sports – baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s tennis have roughly 20 student-athletes who have lost their last collegiate year on the field, course or court.
“We’re not fully funded, so we don’t have tons of scholarship money, but we have some flexibility in our equivalency to overcome it,” PNW Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Tom Albano said. “Thankfully, it’s not a huge number and not all of them are on scholarship. We’re not going to reduce or cut kids’ scholarships, so we just have to find ways to make it work. We’d have to cut somewhere else in the athletics budget. There’ll be an uptick in scholarship money we’ll have to come up with, but it’s something we’ve been anticipating and already planning for. It’s a balancing act.”
Since the end of spring break, Griffin has had conversations with all of his affected players to see what they’re thinking. He expects four or five to move on and the rest to return.
“There are three or four who know they would be playing, so they feel cheated,” Griffin said. “It’s very emotional. They miss it and they want to play. That’s their intentions on April 1. On May 1, May 15, that could change. It’s kind of like breaking up with a girl that you still like. After a couple months, you might still miss her, or you might find out you’re better off. You have to look at it long-term.”
Additionally, PNW junior Chad Patrick (Hebron) has the potential to be taken in the Major League Baseball Draft, but that, like many other things, is in limbo as a result of the COVID-19 postponements and cancellations.
“It’s not like all 10 are superstars,” Griffin said. “If you’re a senior who’s never played, why would you come back? A couple are graduating. Some of them knew pretty well that this was going to be their last year anyway, so that was their mindset. You get to 22, 23, your body starts aching and they’re just ready to move on with their lives. They may already have a job lined up, it’s time to go make some money. They’ve been living on peanuts.”
Griffin anticipates bringing in 15 freshmen and one junior college player for next season. A bigger roster isn’t the issue, making the numbers add up to the same total is.
“We’re a Division II program that is solid in a lot of people’s eyes and we’re starting to get a lot more interest,” Griffin said. “We went heavy with the roster. We’re still trying to continue to develop more depth, so we’re bringing in players to compete.
Ten of them may be walk-ons. We just have to see how they’re going to fit into the picture. You just have to stretch the budget, reallocate the funds we have. If somebody decides not to (come back), it just gives the budget a little fix. It happens all the time. Kids are still in school. There’s fund raising. There are still a lot of unknowns.”
That could even include the fall baseball season, which begins with the scheduled start of the 20-21 school year Aug. 24.
“Time will tell,” Albano said. “There could be some tough decisions that have to be made, but we will keep the student-athletes front and center.”
