MICHIGAN CITY – So you think professional wrestling is fake, huh?
In the better part of 20 years as an in-ring performer and event promoter, John Bullard has heard all of the skeptics who raise an eyebrow of cynicism about it.
“The naysayers say, ‘Oh, I could do what you do,’” Bullard said. “If we put them through one day of training, 99 percent of the time, they’ll be like, ‘Oh man, that hurts, boy, I really regret that decision. I’m thinking about doing a summer camp for people who want to try. One fall and it’ll be, ‘OK, I’m done.’”
A 17-year-old when he first stepped into the squared circle, Bullard shared the same doubtful sentiments as the average person. Those quickly changed.
“I took my very first bump, I’m laying there, wow,” he said. “They asked me, ‘How did that feel?’ Not good. People hit the ropes, it’s a steel cable with tape around it, a little rubber hose. I remember the first couple times I was running ropes when I was a kid. It’s like, ‘Wow, the adrenaline rush, you’re Superman.’ The next day, whoa, I’m Clark Kent. This is not fun. My back is killing me. I have this old photo, I had black and purple marks all over me.”
But what about those choreographed punches and collisions?
“I wish I could say I’ve seen people throw nice, light punches, but I’ve never felt one,” Bullard said. “There’s only so much magic. I bled a lot. I wish it was ketchup. I wish (the surface) was a mattress. It’s a thin layer of padding, canvas. It doesn’t feel like a trampoline.”
Now in his mid 30s, Bullard has already lost a few friends in the business who took artificial shortcuts to getting bigger and stronger. While there may be short-term gains, the long-term risks, potentially even one’s life, are not worth it. Bullard strongly urges any young wrestler looking to make a quick jump in the business not to roll the dice and do it the old-fashioned way in the weight room with natural supplements if they’re so inclined.
Bullard, who is promoting a show April 4 at the Michigan City American Legion for Chicagoland Championship Wrestling, went into that end of the game a couple years ago when his body told him it was time for a change.
“It’s very real. The physicality is real,” he said. “Ice packs and the Ibuprofen comes in handy. I’ve had a separated shoulder, my knee scoped twice. My wife says I sound like Rice Krispies when I get out of bed. Laying down at night can become kind of a chore.”
While it’s fair to question whether wrestling falls under the category of sports as opposed to entertainment, that doesn’t mean people aren’t inflicting or receiving punishment.
“There is pre-determining,” Bullard said. “Usually, the booker goes over the details. It’s like a movie in a way. We’re pretty much paid stunt men.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.