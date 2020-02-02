VALPARAISO – Connor Baker woke up Saturday morning and didn’t feel his healthiest – not exactly what he was envisioning on the morning of the Duneland Athletic Conference meet.
“I felt sick,” the Michigan City senior said. “I was like, ‘Oh God, I got absolutely no sleep, this is gonna be awful.”
Baker was able to battle his way to a pair of top-eight finishes, including a third place in the 500-yard freestyle and a seventh in the 100 free. He posted a career-best time of 4 minutes, 49.23 seconds in the 500.
He was also on the 200 medley relay with Elliott Jasicki, Luke Heitmann and Haddy Ashy that picked up fourth with a season-best 1:47.65.
“The medley relay was iffy, I felt okay in it,” Baker said. “The 2-free, also felt iffy, but it was a really close race and I think that put me into the flow of it. I’m glad I got the big rest before the 500.
“I felt pretty decent, tight, but still felt good. I knew with the kids next to me that if I held pace with them, I’d go the times I want. I didn’t think I’d go the time I went (Saturday). Dropping seven seconds was phenomenal.”
The Wolves were fifth overall in the meet, totaling 170.5 points. Chesterton won their 24th straight DAC crown with 526 points, placing first in 10 of 12 events, while runner-up Crown Point had 411.5.
Baker’s 500 free time was one-hundredth of a second away from a school record.
“I didn’t know I was that close,” Baker said. “I figured (Michigan City) coach (Mel Kovenz) would be like ‘go, go!’ on the side but he was just writing splits. I thought I screwed up, but it was an amazing swim.
“With the 400 free relay, it’s the last event so you gotta just take it out. That was the best time for me in the 100 this season. I feel like I’m in a really good spot to finish out the season.”
Kovenz said Baker is very motivated in the 500 and that it’s an event Baker wants to do well in.
“Connor has been in a mental state, pushing himself through a plateau,” Kovenz said. “With two kids faster than him on both sides of him in that event, I think that pushed him. I’m happy for him in that event, he’s a hard worker.”
Heitmann was eighth in the 50 free, posting a career-best 23.38. Elliott Jasicki had a career-best 59.41 in the 100 backstroke, also earning him eighth. Kovenz rattled off several other names that also swam career bests.
“We’ve had a little rest with two meets and some other things so we haven’t got in yards because of that, so I’m not gonna call it a taper, more of a semi-taper,” Kovenz said. “Generally what happens after the first event is that time drops and it ripples through to everybody. I’m happy we took fifth place. We were fifth last year, too, with more kids and a couple champs.”
Despite a seventh-place finish with 81 points, La Porte coach Brahim Hakim was encouraged as he noted 14 times drops in 15 of the team’s individual swims.
“We’re still doing two-a-days and have been working them pretty good, so I was happy to see that,” Hakim said of the time drops. “They picked up their intensity level. Obviously we want to finish higher, we had a DQ in the 200 free relay that put us back a spot.
“We’re basically starting at ground zero with this new team this year. We have one returning lettermen and six of these boys that have never swam before and I couldn’t be more pleased with the times these boys are putting down for being brand new swimmers.”
Sophomore Lucas Banic – the Slicers; lone returning letterman – was 14th in the 200 individual medley in 2:23.36 and 16th in the 500 free in 6:01.86.
“Lucas dropped five seconds off his 200 IM, we’re really happy with 2:23,” Hakim said. “We had several other good swims, but Luke had a good meet all-around. He had good relay splits and dropped seven or eight more seconds in the 500 free, so he’s positioned well going into sectionals once we taper and let them rest their bodies a bit.”
