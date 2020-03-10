The long, bumpy road to respectability will continue at LaCrosse, which endured its 16th consecutive sub-.500 finish this season.
On the down side, Tigers coach Preston Frame will need the infusion of young talent to help replace a six-senior class that included three starters, but on the plus side, he has a good foundation to start with in rising sophomore Ben Garwood.
“Depending on how they adjust, they could be a surprise and two of them may even start,” Frame said of his eighth-grade class. “We may take some lumps early, but we’ll get better by the end of the season.”
The Tigers finished 6-16 this season, which fell in line with the estimate that Frame and his staff had made back in the fall.
“We just never really got over the hump,” he said. “We struggled in certain areas.”
Zach Brust, Brandon Brust and Zach Grieger will graduate, taking about half (25 points) of LaCrosse’s scoring with them. Garwood (15.7) and classmate Kyle Gorski (6.9) accounted for most of the remaining production.
“We’ll have to do some development stuff with the other sophomores in the off-season, but it’ll be nice to be able to build around those two,” Frame said. “They’re two nice pieces. (The eighth graders) are guys I’ve worked with since I got the job. I knew we’d be in pretty good shape with them. Now I don’t expect them to go out and score 15 points a game or even 10. They just have to continue to develop and know what we expect. Their (initial) roles will really be to get the big kid the ball.”
The 6-foot-4 Garwood may have performed under the radar somewhat this season, given LaCrosse’s overall struggles, but his numbers, which include 30 percent shooting from the arc, 46 from the field overall and 75 from the line, indicate efficient production that only figures to increase.
“I’ve had several conversations with him and his dad, and he’s decided to put AAU on the back burner, and work on individual skills, speed, agility stuff,” Frame said. “We got the number for the trainer that (North Judson’s) Cooper Hochstedler worked with and he took off a ton.
If Ben can get similar results, get a little quicker first step and improve his vertical a couple inches, he’ll be tough to handle. He can knock down the outside shot and has room to improve.”
Going into his fourth year, Frame is also looking forward to his first season where everyone in the program will have had him as a coach throughout their high school careers.
“My assistant coach made a really good point about that,” he said. “After three years, the program’s pretty much built. There are none left from the previous staff. There were still some things that they didn’t want to do, and that won’t be an issue anymore because all of the kids will have played only for me.”
