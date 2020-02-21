La PORTE — After sending players from last season to Washington and Kentucky, Pat Holmes’ biggest question wasn’t whether the 2019-20 edition of La Lumiere would come together, it was whether the Lakers would come together in time to make it to the Geico Nationals.
“I figured at the beginning of the year we could get in with three losses because that means we’ve got a lot of quality wins, too,” the La Lu coach said after Thursday’s 74-39 thumping of the International Sports Academy at Marsch Gymnasium.
Following back-to-back losses on Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, two-thirds of that window had closed, leaving the Lakers a modest margin for error for the rest of the season, but 14 games (and 13 wins) later, La Lumiere (22-3) has done exactly what Holmes figured they would need to do to get another trip to the Big Apple.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” he said, pointing to the Bob Kirk Invitational title Feb. 1 as a key point. “We’ve controlled what we can control. We’ve played a challenging schedule, we’ve had some good wins. We’ll see how other things shake out. You never know until you get the formal invite, but we’ve got a pretty strong resume to warrant us getting back to New York City.”
ISA, a second-year school based in Willoughby, Ohio, figured to provide a challenge for the Lakers with guard Keon Ambrose, an Alabama commit, and 6-foot-9 junior Charles Bediako, a Duke recruit, but La Lu quickly turned the Phoenix to ashes.
“That’s a good win for us,” Holmes said.
La Lumiere drubbed ISA without Jaden Ivey (Purdue), who sat out his second game with a high ankle sprain. The senior guard is getting around in a walking boot as a precaution.
“It sucks, but if it’s going to happen, now’s the time,” Holmes said. “We’re battling some illness and flu, but these guys are battling. The younger guys have grown up and the seniors have really stepped up. It’s been a group effort.”
Ivey is expected sit out Wednesday’s regular-season finale with Aim High Academy and then the Lakers, ranked seventh in the latest ESPN High School Top 25, will wait to find out if it makes the national field. That news will likely come while the school is on spring break.
“We’re getting there. We’ve just got to finish strong,” Holmes said. “They tired. I don’t blame them. Spring break is great. At the end of the day, they’re boys. They need to see their families, get out of Northwest Indiana, the winter’s miserable, have some home-cooked meals, and hang out with mom and dad.”
