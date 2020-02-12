Saturday
Bremen (18-7) vs. Andrean (15-12), 10 a.m.
South Central (19-7) vs. Adams Central (19-7), noon
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: ADAMS CENTRAL – Carly Holley, 5-10, Sr., F-C. ANDREAN – Dyamond Blair, 5-4, Jr., G (13.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg); Julia Schutz, 6-0, Jr., G-F (10.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg); Tori Allen, 5-8, Fr., G (9.6 ppg, 4.2 apg). BREMEN – Erin Coffel, 5-6, Sr., G (17.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.8 spg); Ellia Foster, 5-7, So., G (11.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.0 spg). SOUTH CENTRAL – Amber Wolf, 6-0, Sr., F (14.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Abbie Tomblin, 5-8, So., G (11.0 ppg, 3.3 spg); Delanie Gale, 5-4, So., G (9.4 ppg); Faith Biggs, 5-8, Sr., F (9.1 ppg, 2.0 spg); Olivia Marks, 5-10, Fr., F (6.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg).
Fast facts: South Central won a Class A sectional title last year; Adams Central last won a sectional in 2001; Eight of Andrean’s losses have been to 4A teams; Four of South Central’s losses came against sectional champions (Knox, Morgan Township twice and Oregon-Davis); S.C. won its only regional in 2005.
