Girls
Class 2A Hebron Sectional
Westville 53, Hebron 51
Westville;12;7;18;16;—;53
Hebron;14;15;14;8;—51
WESTVILLE
Kayley Bowley 0-0 0-0 0, Tina Horton 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Weston 6-10 2-4 20, Sarah Weston 4-14 4-6 15, Peyton Rodgers 3-8 0-0 6, Nicole Albers 2-6 0-0 4, Chloe Fortune 0-2 0-0 0, Madison Stark 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Hannon 3-9 0-0 6, Faith Baltzell 0-1 0-0 0, Teagan Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Lass 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Swanson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 18-51 6-10 53.
HEBRON
Carsyn Ryan 4-10 2-4 10, Kyana Maldonado 0-0 0-0 0, Sidney Elijah 0-0 0-0 0, Madelyn Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Wagoner 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Pastrick 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Roy 3-6 0-1 6, Kyra Stater 5-9 0-2 10, Haley Rokosz 4-12 0-0 11, Sammie Davies-Nudi 7-11 0-1 14, Stephanie Hano 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 23-48 2-8 51.
3-point field goals: Westville 9-18 (G. Weston 6-9, S. Weston 3-7, Albers 0-2); Hebron 3-14 (Rokosz 3-9, Davies-Nudi 0-3, Ryan 0-2). Leaders -- Rebounds: Westville 23 (Rodgers 7); Hebron 26 (Stater 7). Assists: Westville 16 (S. Weston 6); Hebron 9 (Ryan 4). Steals: Westville 11 (Albers 4); Hebron 10 (Davies-Nudi 5). Blocks: Westville 1 (Hannon); Hebron 5 (Stater 5). Team fouls: Westville 12; Hebron 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Westville 15-6, Hebron 5-17.
