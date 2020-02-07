Erin McGuire qualifies for finals
Erin McGuire qualified for the championship finals in the 100-yard breaststroke (third, 1:09.15) and 50 freestyle (eighth, 25.76) to headline Michigan City girls swimming’s performance in Thursday’s Valparaiso Sectional preliminaries.
Emma Heitmann took seventh in the 100 butterfly in a season-best 1:05.72. She also posted a season-best 2:21.98 in the 200 individual medley, good for ninth.
Elsewhere for City, Emily Gross (ninth, 200 free, 2:12.51), Valeria Saavedra (11th, 200 free, 2:14.68; 11th, 100 back, 1:12.06), Sela VanBuskirk (11th, 100 free, 57.39) and Mira McDaniel (500 free; 100 back, 16th, 1:18.79) all logged career bests. Dania Duenas had a season best in the 500 free (ninth, 5:58.23).
LP places in eight events
Five La Porte girls swimmers qualified for the championship finals in eight events during Thursday’s Valparaiso Sectional preliminaries. Caiya Cooper (third, 500 free, 5:12.05; fourth, 200 free, 1:57.43), Becca Shaffer (second, 100 fly, 59.29; sixth, 200 IM, 2:14.95) and Abie Wiencek (fourth, 50 free, 25.05; fifth, 100 free, 54.73) each made the top eight in two events, while Alicia Wireman (fifth, 100 fly, 1:04.43) and Lauren Miskowicz (fourth, 100 back, 1:06.38) advanced to the top flight in one. La Porte’s 200 medley relay and 200 free relay, comprised of Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer and Wireman each finished second. Chesterton placed first in all but two events.
St. Joe downs NP boys
Braydon Flagg poured in 20 points and Chase Ketterer notched 11 as New Prairie fell 59-42 to South Bend St. Joseph in boys basketball Thursday.
Newcomb paces Cougars
Landi Newcomb’s 10th-place finish in the 100 fly and 11th-place in the 200 IM highlighted New Prairie’s showing in the Penn Sectional girls swimming preliminaries. Other Cougars to qualify for the consolation finals are: Laynie Baltes (50 free, 100 free); Maggie Goldenstern, 50 free); Leah Williams (100 back); and Kylie Kepplin (100 breast).
RRSN airing MC sectional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry tonight’s final in the Class 4A Michigan City Sectional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Feb. 18. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Westville baseball signups
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player.
Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand.
New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original.
For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
Chiefs fan says he took ‘NFL hit’ in parking meter collision
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Chiefs fan said he took a “professional NFL hit” when he slammed into a parking meter while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade.
LaRue Bell, 43, whose collision was caught on video, told The Kansas City Star that the pass was intended for him but that the parking meter denied him the opportunity Wednesday.
“That was my Super Bowl,” said Bell, who acknowledged he was feeling a little sore when he arrived Thursday at his job with National Beef Leathers in St. Joseph, where he noticed coworkers laughing at the video of the failed pass on social media.
He soon learned millions of others also were watching it online.
Even Mahomes checked in on Twitter, asking “Yo is the dude who hit the parking meter okay.”
The video also shows the ball tip the top of a truck, with police standing in the back.
“All they did,” Bell said, “is point and laugh.”
The impact shattered his wife’s phone, which was in his coat.
And the ball was scooped up by another fan who sped away with the souvenir. “That pole,” he said, “was not forgiving at all.”
