NP drops OT contest
New Prairie’s boys basketball team fell 66-59 at Elkhart Central in overtime Tuesday. Braydon Flagg paced the Cougars (11-11, 2-9 Northern Indiana Conference) with 17 points, and Tanner Moreno followed with 11. New Prairie, who won the fourth period 16-12 to force OT, got outscored 12-5 in the extra session.
Satellites fall at WT
South Central’s boys basketball team lost 60-49 at Washington Township on Tuesday. Brendan Carr led the balanced-scoring Satellites (8-12, 1-5 Porter County Conference) with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Zack Christy and Brady Glisic had 10 points apiece. Glisic had five boards, and Trent Smoker chipped in nine points. S.C. got outscored 33-25 after the break.
MC sectional ticket sales
Season tickets for next week’s Class 4A La Porte boys basketball sectional will be on sale in the Michigan City High School Athletics office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday. Cost is $10. Individual tickets must be purchased at the game. The Wolves face the Slicers in the second game on Wednesday at approximately 7 p.m.
Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18.
Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome. Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, complimentary beverages, and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features. The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range.
For more info or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com or by text at (219) 877-4290. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be held on May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams.
Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.