It’s going to look weird for a bit.
Long-time Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is making the switch from powder to royal blue, signing a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts following a highly-successful 16-year tenure in Southern California.
His regression was apparent as ever in the 2019 season, as he threw for 20 interceptions — the second-most ever in a single season for Rivers. This came as a bit of a surprise, seeing as the Chargers built up a serious amount of hype going into the year, going 12-4 in 2018 with Rivers having a career year (4,308 yards, 32 TD, 12 INT). They seemed poised for another playoff-bound season, with talented offensive pieces surrounding him in Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Mike Williams.
However, a year in which Los Angeles just couldn’t seem to pull it out late in games resulted in a 5-11 year and the Chargers bidding farewell to the man who was the face of the franchise for the good part of two decades.
And while a combination of his age (38), third-worst career year in terms of quarterback rating (88.5), and a 23:20 touchdown to interception ratio, may make this contract seem like a bad idea, Rivers is still worth the risk for a one-year deal.
Just a year ago, he was a dark-horse MVP candidate coming off one of the better years of his career. So, what went so wrong in 2019 to where the view on him has changed so dramatically?
For starters, it was well-known that the Chargers had one of the worst offensive lines in all of football in 2019. Pro Football Focus, the leading source for advanced metrics in professional football, ranked Los Angeles’ unit as the fourth-worst in the NFL.
“The Chargers’ offensive line has been their roster's biggest weakness for several seasons now,” the December 2019 article said. “To put it in perspective, the last time they had a team pass blocking grade ranked above 26th was 2014. With Russell Okung out for much of the season, the tackle position manned by Trent Scott and Sam Tevi was an issue, consistently putting Philip Rivers under pressure. Tevi and Scott combined to allow 88 pressures this season. That was the second most of any tackle duo in the NFL.”
Yikes. Not an ideal performance review for the big boys up front.
On the contrary, however, the Colts have one of the best offensive lines in football, led by who I personally think is the best lineman in the league in Quenton Nelson. Pro Football Focus rated Indianapolis’ unit as the third-best in football, behind the Eagles and Ravens.
“Continuity on an offensive line is always a good thing,” the article said. “That’s exactly what the Colts got in 2019 with all five starters playing over 1,000 snaps on the season. A group that was much maligned when Andrew Luck was having frequent dates with the turf has quickly become one of the top groups in the NFL, led by Quenton Nelson. The Notre Dame product was the highest-graded left guard as a rookie last season when you include the postseason, and he’s back on top in Year 2. He’s been especially dominant in the run game — Nelson’s two-year run-blocking grade leads all guards.”
We all know a sound offensive line is a quarterback’s best friend, and surely the prospect of playing behind Nelson and the rest of the Colts’ line was a big deciding factor for Rivers this offseason.
Another reason, however, could be the already proven skill players surrounding him on offense. Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton, when healthy, is still among the league’s best at the wide receiver position, and Zach Pascal showed how reliable of a target he can be when Hilton went down due to injury for a few weeks in 2019.
No passing game is worth much without a solid running game to balance, and running back Marlon Mack has been one of the more underrated producers at the position the past few years. He’s a speedy back that excels at making quick cuts inside, but can also make his impact felt by catching passes out of the backfield.
With the talented offensive line and skill players already in place in Indianapolis, this seems like a natural fit. And for a one-year, “prove it” type of deal, it makes sense the Colts are excited about the prospect of bringing in Rivers.
If he flops, whatever, it was only one year. But the ceiling of having him perform at the level he’s capable at makes the signing worth trying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.