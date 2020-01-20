Rally in vain

WESTVILLE — Down nine points midway through the third quarter of Westville’s 57-56 loss to Hebron, Blackhawks’ star senior forward Josh DeChantal chased down a block in LeBron James fashion, sending the student section behind him into a frenzy.
The raucous tone turned into a silent, concerned aura soon after, as DeChantal still laid on the ground, clutching his left ankle. He rolled it fairly bad and didn't return to the game.
It would figure that Westville (5-8, 1-4 Porter County Conference) wouldn’t stand a chance from that point on, considering DeChantal already had 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks with 12 minutes left. But the Blackhawks put together one of their best stretches of team basketball for the remainder of the game, nearly coming away with a victory on Friday night.
“I’m really proud of how we didn’t just give up after Josh went down,” Westville coach Drew Eubank said. “It would have been easy to get down after that, but we fought and clawed our way back into it and had a chance to win at the end.”
With about three minutes remaining and down 54-43, the Blackhawks looked all but out. But a pair of and-ones on consecutive possessions by Daijon Reddix and Alec Hannon quickly made it a two-possession game at 54-48.
Westville got another stop after Hannon missed the following end of the and-one opportunity, coming from an aggressive Deemeco McCoy rebound. He pushed it up the floor and found Hannon underneath the hoop for another and-one. This time, Hannon sank the free throw. All of a sudden, it was a one-possession game with just over two minutes to go, 54-51, Hebron (9-2, 4-1).
“Alec was huge for us down the stretch,” Eubank said. “He missed a few shots early on, but he just kept plugging away. He kept his confidence up all game and made those two and-ones that were huge for our comeback.”
With the entire gym backing Westville, the defense played as inspired as ever the following possession. Jevon France, who was playing in just his third game since gaining eligibility, pick-pocketed a Hawks' guard to give the Blackhawks the ball once again — this time with a chance to tie.
France made his way up to the left wing, just past the 3-point line. He took a couple dribbles in, came to a jump-stop and hurled a pass over to the right wing, where a wide-open Reddix stood, ready to shoot. Reddix rose and swished the 3-pointer to knot the contest, effectively erasing an 11-point deficit in less than two minutes.
Thirty seconds later, point guard Jace Woods took the ball upcourt for Westville after yet another defensive stop, looking to take the lead. He fired a one-handed pass down low to Reddix, who missed a wide open layup. However, he stuck with the play, caught his rebound and in midair, faded away from the basket and cashed in on the putback with 1:30 remaining. The momentum shifted all the way in the favor of the Blackhawks at that point, with the student section jumping up and down, yelling at the top of their lungs in pure hysteria.
“Daijon is a microwave,” Eubank said. “He’s a really streaky shooter. But when he’s making them, he can make them in bunches, like you saw tonight. I think that last stretch in the game for him will help build some confidence heading into the latter part of the season.”
Both squads traded empty-handed possessions for the next minute or so, but Hebron called a timeout with 17.2 seconds to go. The Hawks needed a bucket.
After a few ball-reversals, Ethan Drook caught the ball at the top of the key. Without hesitation, he passed the ball over to his left, where sophomore Reece Marrs stood just past the 3-point line in the left corner. Westville got a hand up, but Marrs got the ball up just quick enough, sending it through the hoop with eight seconds left.
Westville pushed the ball quickly upcourt and found a halfway-decent look at two points, but to no avail. Its 11-point comeback was for naught, as Marrs’ triple was the difference.
“I know we lost, but there’s a lot to be proud of from tonight,” Eubank said. “This is the type of game that you like to see heading into the PCC Tournament and the second half of the season.”
Hebron 57, Westville 56
Josh DeChantal scored 17 points before exiting with an injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.