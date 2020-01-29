Boys Basketball
Crete-Monee at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Knox at New Prairie 7 p.m.
La Porte at East Chicago Central, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Culver Academy, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
La Porte at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
La Porte at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
