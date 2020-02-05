Slicers fall to Wheeler
Diver Toy Hayes took first and Lucas Banic dropped over three seconds in taking the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.22) in La Porte’s 131-54 swimming and diving loss to Wheeler on Wednesday. Freshman Ben Kish dropped six seconds in his 500 freestyle, while classmates Gage Lane, Maxwell Unger and senior Daniel Quintero all cut time in the 50 free, 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, respectively.
RRSN airing MC sectional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Friday’s semifinals in the Class 4A Michigan City Sectional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com. La Porte plays at 5:30 p.m., followed by the host Wolves. RRSN will also air Saturday’s championship.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Feb. 18. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Westville baseball signups
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player. Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand.
New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original. For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
Cubs invite former closer Morrow to spring training
CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs announced former closer Brandon Morrow’s minor league contract on Wednesday and said he will report to big league spring training.
If added to the 40-man roster, Morrow would get a one-year contract paying a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $150,000 salary while in the minors.
He could earn $1.25 million in bonuses for games pitched in the majors: $250,000 each for 40, 50, 55, 60 and 65.
Morrow agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract before the 2018 season and had 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 games when he was shut down that July because of a bone bruise in his right elbow.
He had elbow surgery four months later and the 35-year-old right-hander has not pitched in a game since.
Chicago declined a $12 million option in November, triggering a $3 million buyout.
Morrow is among 21 non-roster players invited to big camp in Mesa, Arizona. Pitchers and catchers begin workouts on Feb. 12, with the first full squad workout on Feb. 17.
Chicago finished third in the NL Central last season at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Italian team retires Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 in tribute
RIETI, Italy (AP) — The first Italian basketball team that Kobe Bryant’s father played for retired the Lakers superstar’s jersey to the rafters in a pregame ceremony Wednesday.
“You began to play here and as an adult you made us dream. Our colors are with you in the sky,” read a huge banner in Italian that fans of NPC Rieti held up before the game against Scafati in Italy’s second division.
Then a gold Lakers’ jersey with Bryant’s No. 24 was lifted to the ceiling of the PalaSojourner arena as a recording of Bryant’s lineup introduction from his NBA playing days was played.
Rieti was where Joe Bryant, Kobe’s father, made his Italian basketball debut in 1984. Kobe was 6 at the time. Joe Bryant went on to play for three other teams in Italy and Kobe grew up in the country until moving back to Pennsylvania for high school.
Kobe Bryant died last month with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. He was 41.
At the start of the ceremony, the arena announcer read off the names of all nine victims of the crash. Afterward, two seats were draped with Kobe’s No. 24 and Gianna’s No. 2.
Before the ceremony, both teams warmed up wearing gold and purple T-shirts with Kobe Bryant’s Nos. 8 or 24 on them, with either “Bryant” or “Gigi” – Gianna’s nickname – printed on the back.
Fans then held up gold and purple cards featuring Nos. 8 and 24.
In the rafters, Bryant’s jersey was positioned next to the No. 18 jersey of former Rieti standout Willie Sojourner, the American who died in a car accident in the Italian town in 2005. He was 57.
The Rieti arena was named after Sojourner.
