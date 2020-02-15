WINAMAC — With about a minute to go in the game, Wes Bucher's eyes began to well.
The South Central coach, who wears his emotions on his sleeve, couldn't hold it back any longer.
Using a second-half rally that wiped out an eight-point third-quarter deficit, the Satellites put the pedal to the floor in the final six minutes, closing the game on a 15-6 surge to brush aside Bremen and win the Class 2A Winamac Regional.
"That was probably the hardest we've fought all year," Bucher said. "Just the perseverance, we talked about it all year long, tonight was like the epitome of it. We were blessed to have the chance for everybody to step up and say, enough is enough, let's go win this game, and they just did it. I'm beyond elated. I'm so proud."
South Central (21-7) stammered through a listless first half, trailing 19-15 as the Lions hit five 3s. It got uglier before it got better as the Satellites turned the ball over five times in a row to start the third quarter, falling behind by eight.
That's when Amber Wolf's basket on an inbounds play lit the fuse on a 13-1 SC explosion that flipped the game. Abbie Tomblin went on a personal 8-0 run, nailing two treys and adding a layup off her steal to put the Satellites in front.
"Like I said before, our mindset was we're not going to lose this game," Tomblin said. "We've got to chip away and we succeeded. Coach Bucher said during the timeout, who's going to hit some shots, who's going to step up? and I think we all took that to mind. Once one person hits a shot, everyone starts hitting shots and the energy is just phenomenal, especially in this atmosphere."
A wobbly Delanie Gale, fighting what she thought to be a panic attack, buried a deep 3 for her basket in the last seconds of the quarter, sending South Central to the final eight minutes up 30-26 and surging.
"In warmups, my eyes started going foggy," Gale said. "I was telling people, I couldn't see out of my left eye, my peripheral vision. I was just seeing double. At times, I feel like I'm spacing out and can't focus, but it's never been that bad. I was freaking out. I'm like, what is going on? Then the third quarter, it started to stop. (That shot) definitely brought my confidence up after not having a good first half. It got my energy up."
Freshman Olivia Marks matched Bremen scores to maintain the four-point edge, which is where it stood when Amber Wolf got to the rim for a hoop and again for an and-one that all but slammed the door at 42-33.
Wolf led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Tomblin had 12 points, five assists and three steals.
Erin Coffel, Bremen's career scoring leader, was held to 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting as the Lions (19-8) hit the offensive wall in the second half.
South Central advances to face Frankton in the northern semistate at 5 p.m. next Saturday at Logansport.
For more on the regional championship, check the News Dispatch web site Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.