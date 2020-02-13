Today
Boys Basketball
LaCrosse at West Central, 5:30 p.m.
South Bend Riley at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at La Porte, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Washington Township, 7 p.m.
Westville at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Calumet at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Class 2A Winamac Regional, South Central vs. Adams Central, approx. 11:45 a.m.; championship, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A La Porte Regional, La Porte vs. Munster, approx. 11:45 a.m.; championship, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
East Chicago Central Semistate, 9 a.m.; finals, approx. 4 p.m.
