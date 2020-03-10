NORTH JUDSON — At 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, Brendan Carr is a big piece, both literally and figuratively, to the puzzle for South Central boys basketball as it looks to continue its forward trend next season.
“Having a 6-7, 6-8 guy makes it a lot easier to do,” Satellites coach Joe Wagner said after Saturday’s Class 2A North Judson Sectional final loss to LaVille. “Their plan obviously was to double Brendan aggressively. We’ve just got to keep developing younger guys.”
The junior center was a major reason S.C. (11-13) was able to push toward .500, raising his per game numbers from 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds as a sophomore to 14.8 and 10.6 this season.
“Brendan’s come a long way in the last year,” Wagner said. “His body’s gotten stronger. He’s more athletic than he was as a sophomore. His feel for the game is definitely better as well. Heading into his senior year, I feel his ceiling is really high. He’s got a good stroke. He can step out and shoot it. He’s got to continue to develop his footwork, get a little more of a face-up game. He’s got a great left hand, he just doesn’t always trust it. There are times he uses it and it’s pretty good, there are times he’s a little left-shoulder heavy. It’s something we’ll work on over the course of the off-season.”
Carr was pleased with his strides and looks to continue his build. In addition to lifting weights at school, Carr will continue to train with Ron Gaston at The Temple Total Fitness in Michigan City to further develop his athleticism. He has also switched AAU teams, joining Five Star Life, which features Kouts’ Cole and Cale Wireman.
“I came far,” he said, pointing to a winning season and a sectional title as senior season goals. “I got a lot stronger in the off-season. It helped with my rebounding.
I want to get stronger, get quicker on my on-ball defense so I can pressure more. I want to be able to finish better, using my left hand more, extend (my range) so I don’t have to stand near the hoop the whole game.”
The returning supporting cast for Carr will include Trent Hudspeth (8 ppg), Brady Glisic (5.5 ppg), Gavin Scott (5.5 ppg) and Todd Snyder (2.1 ppg).
“Trent Hudspeth was playing the best basketball of his career the last month,” Wagner said. “I really thought Brady came on as a scorer. Hopefully, we can continue to build off those three. Todd and Gavin got a ton of varsity time.”
After being the focal point of most defenses this season, Carr knows his opportunity for success will continue to be linked to his supporting cast.
“Trent shoots it very well, Brady’s a driver,” he said. “They’re only going to get better at what they do, so that’s going to help going into next year. Gavin, ball-handling, being the point guard, Jax Marcus, he’s very athletic, if he can get his dribbling down...”
Priority ‘A No. 1,’ as Wagner described it, will be developing players like Scott and possibly Marcus to handle the point guard duties. S.C. didn’t have a true floor general this season, but seniors Zack Christy and Trent Smoker handled it in committee fashion.
“We’ve got to develop a lead guard and backup,” Wagner said. “They were two of our better ball handlers. We don’t necessarily have a pure point guard in the program, so we have to put the time in to develop.”
Both Smoker and Christy were three-year starters.
“I talked to them in how thankful I am of them for helping build the culture, to turn the corner as a program,” Wagner said. “You see the maturity of those guys, their personalities, they’ve become grown men as opposed to little boys. That’s the coolest thing.”
Following his final basketball game, Smoker reflected on what it’s meant to be a Satellite, being a part of a developing team and where the program is headed.
“It’s meant a ton,” he said. “I’ve put so much time and energy into this program. I’m at a loss for words for what this means to me. It being over is just crazy.
“Especially after the last two years, we didn’t have 11 wins combined. It’s nice to have that season to finish it off and not stay at that low level of basketball. I really think these guys will come back and compete and possibly win the sectional next year.”
S.C. won just four games in 2018-19 after posting five victories in Wagner’s first year.
“The development over the last four months was tremendous,” he said. “I think back where we were even two months ago, watching us on film, the Hebron game, we were bad. We were a totally different team. Starting out with the (Porter County Conference) tournament, even with losing to Washington Township, we started to turn the corner. Beating Argos on Senior Night, beating Hebron (here) was huge, being able to compete here. There are a lot of peaks and valleys to try to build a program to where we want it, but we’re headed in the right direction.”
— Zack Eldridge contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.