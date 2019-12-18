Girls
Michigan City 54, Gary Lighthouse CPA 45
LIGHTHOUSE (4-10-21-10)
Trinity Barnes 5-17 1-2 12, Prentciss Gates 6-17 6-8 18, Dreme Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Iatia Poston 1-6 1-2 3, Jasmine Young 1-1 0-0 2, Larr'Onna Coleman 3-6 0-2 6. Totals -- 18-50 8-14 44.
MICHIGAN CITY (11-11-15-17)
Katelyn Halfacre 6-17 2-2 14, Mary Pat Kelley 3-7 0-0 8, Jaden Smallwood 3-9 2-4 8, Sativa Santana 2-4 0-0 5, Trinity Thompson 5-11 3-6 13, Asiya Lemons 2-2 0-0 4. Totals -- 21-50 7-12 54.
3-point field goals: Barnes (L); Kelley 2, Santana (MC). Leaders -- Rebounds: Gates 11 (L); Thompson 16 (MC). Assists: Barnes 3 (L); Santana 2 (MC). Steals: Gates 7 (L); Thompson 7 (MC). Team fouls: Lighthouse 8, Michigan City 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Lighthouse 8-1, Michigan City 4-6.
