MICHIGAN CITY – Opportunity knocked sooner than expected for Sativa Santana and Mary Pat Kelley.
Sophomores on Michigan City’s junior varsity a year ago, the pair both were projected to take on complementary varsity roles this season, but there’s no way they were going to end up being starters, right?
“We had situations beyond our control, players not on the team for different reasons,” Wolves coach Mike Megyese said. “These two young ladies figured they would probably come off the bench and be really good support players. They played all summer with us, we knew they were quality kids, but we weren’t sure we had them as starters. They were forced into a role we didn’t expect and I don’t think they did either.”
So there it was, a week or so before the season, and the roster is shrinking left and right, and Megyese goes up to both girls to inform they’d be starting.
“I think they were like, well, OK...,” Megyese said. “The opportunity came up and we didn’t flinch. It’s like, OK, it’s their time to make a name for themselves. Boy, have they ever. When great kids put in the time and effort, you want them to be in your lineup as much as possible. We can’t win without these two kids. It turned out to be a great thing for us.”
Santana and Kelley were JV teammates last season. Their paths didn’t cross until their seventh-grade years when they were both part of a summer league coached by Tom Thomas. Santana attended MC public schools all her life. She started playing when she was 6 in a youth league at Elston. Kelley attended Notre Dame Catholic School through eighth grade. She began hooping in fifth grade, also with Thomas as her coach.
“He got me ready for high school,” she said.
Primarily JV players last season, the pair saw occasional varsity minutes in mop-up roles.
“Situations when we were up big or down big,” Megyese said. “Last year, it was usually up big.”
City was bereft of post players with the graduation of 6-foot-5 Indiana All-Star Hannah Noveroske (Indiana) and 6-1 Janicia Anderson, and the other losses. Enter Santana, all 5-6 of her.
“I was just hoping to be playing more varsity than last year,” Santana said. “For me, it’s playing in the post when I’m only 5-6. We had girls who were 6-4 playing a year ago and we’re not that tall, we’ve got a lot to live up to. I like to try to help out on defense. I feel like it’s a learning process. I get in a lot of foul trouble.”
Kelley, a 5-3 guard, has also had to acclimate to higher level of skill on the perimeter.
“Definitely the speed and roughness of the game,” she said. “JV last year, it wasn’t as rough. Now it’s more intense. At first, I was a little intimidated. I’’d never started a varsity basketball game in my life. I’ve slowly gotten better, more confident. I’ve tried to shoot more and more each game. My preference is the outside, but I’ve gotten more confident dribbling the ball.”
Megyese credits both players for their improvements.
“Sativa, by far, is one of our smartest defensive players,” he said. “Sativa’s usually the first kid at practice and Mary Pat’s right there behind her, always hustling, doing the right things. They work hard every day. I think (Kelley) has improved her dribble drive a lot.”
On a team that had only two experienced players in Trinity Thompson and Katelyn Halfacre, the balance of the roster has had to learn how to blend with their stars.
“I think our chemistry on the court has gotten better,” Kelley said. “That’s what I’m happiest about.”
“We had to make adjustments from playing JV to coming up and playing with different girls, how everybody works,” Santana added. “We’re still learning what each other does on the court.”
The best part of the process, both girls agree, is that City has no seniors on its roster and the heavy playing time will serve everyone well next season.
“Putting up with me the whole year is no easy task,” said Megyese, who also coached both girls in softball last season.
“Whether they play basketball or not, we’re talking about two outstanding young ladies, two of the best. People have no idea what they’ve meant to us this year. I’m super proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.