NEW CARLISLE — Dalton Thomas was fixing his truck. Mason Young was showering. Wrigley Hemphill was sleeping. Neiman Graham was getting ready for the day.
It took until 10 a.m. on Sunday, but the New Prairie boys 200-yard medley relay finally found out its fate when the balance of the field for the state meet was posted. The boys’ school record time of 1 minute, 38.45 seconds – good for second in the Mishawaka Sectional on Saturday morning – was fast enough to send the team to Indianapolis on Friday.
“It’s really an honor to make state,” Hemphill said. “We work so hard every day and try to do what we can to make the coaches proud and make the team proud. It’s just such an honor.”
The first-place team in each sectional automatically qualifies, followed by the 12 fastest times from the remaining relays. That put the Cougars’ future up in the air.
A team dinner followed Saturday night where the four relay members were anxiously scrambling to find out different times around the state, but to no avail. Then coach Ashley Wojtysiak called their parents in the morning with some news. They were in.
“When I finally got the phone call that we made state, I was exhilarated,” Graham said. “Like, I was just really happy that all of my hard work this season paid off.”
“The first thing I thought once I got the news was, ‘Wow, we really did it,’” Young added. “We knew it was going to be really close for us to actually make it, and for us to get in was really cool.”
Thomas, New Prairie’s freestyler and final leg of the relay, knew what was at stake when he dove in the pool for his 50 yards Saturday morning. The Cougars weren’t far behind the leading team in the race and were in a tight battle with another team next to them.
He knew that if he could get at least help his team finish in second place, him and his teammates would have a very realistic shot at making state. Thomas did just that, pushing just past all but one team competing for a second-place finish.
“It was a rush trying to beat the person next to me,” said Thomas. “It’s my senior year, so I was really pushing hard to beat them so we could make it to state.”
Wojtysiak has seen this effort from Thomas and his relay-mates first-and this entire season. She knows the amount of hard work they’ve put in to get to this point, and she doesn’t take it lightly.
“Proud isn’t even the right word to describe it,” Wojtysiak said. “I am so excited and happy for them, for everything they’ve been able to do.
They set this goal at the beginning of the season, and to see them achieve it, it’s amazing. It’s more than being proud because they were able to do what they set out to do and worked hard to get there.”
The Cougars are seeded 26th in the field of 32.
Their call-down was an exclamation point to the team’s sectional performance. On its way to a program-best third-place finish, New Prairie also broke records in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke (Hemphill), the 200 freestyle relay (Thomas, Graham, Gabe Groves and Young) and the 100 breaststroke (Graham).
